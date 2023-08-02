Loki Season 2 theory connects time-slipping to glitches in Spider-Verse

MCU fans think the time-slipping in Loki’s Season 2 trailer could connect to the glitches in Spider-Verse movies.

With the show slated to return in October, Marvel dropped the first official trailer for Loki Season 2 earlier this week. The quick look doesn’t waste any time either, instantly cluing viewers into the difficulties that await the God of Mischief in his latest adventure.

As soon as the trailer starts, Loki and Mobius pay a visit to O.B., a new character played by Ke Huy Quan. There’s hardly enough time for anyone to get a word in when Loki suddenly glitches out and vanishes from the room.

O.B. calls it “time-slipping,” a strange phenomenon that causes the affected to slip through time. And, apparently, such incidents shouldn’t be possible within the TVA offices. MCU fans are more concerned with something else, though, as some believe time-slipping could bear a connection to glitches seen in Sony’s Spider-Verse films.

Fan theory suggests Loki’s time-slipping is related to Spider-Verse

Shortly after the launch of Loki’s Season 2 trailer, Reddit theories about a potential Spider-Verse connection cropped up. One person joked that such talk would likely become the talk of the town for YouTube breakdown videos; meanwhile, others thought the theory had some merit.

“Now that you mentioned it, Loki time-slipping definitely reminds me of that plot point from the Spider-Verse movies,” one Redditor wrote.

An MCU-dedicated Twitter account shared a pair of videos showing that time-slipping kind of shares a visual language with the Spider-Verse glitching animation.

But others remain unconvinced, given that Loki’s time-slipping is explained in the trailer as him being transported to different points in time.

Spider-Verse hasn’t nailed down why some of its characters occasionally glitch, but the prevailing theory is that it happens to those who venture beyond their own realities. In other words, the glitching in Sony’s films could be a multiverse sickness of sorts.

Regardless, there’s seems to be only one answer to the question of whether or not Loki and Spider-Verse share an acutal connection. No. Across the Spider-Verse co-director Kemp Powers recently confirmed the MCU and Spider-Verse exist in separate universes.

Yet, the same was once said of The CW’s Black Lightning and its originally non-existent connection to the Arrowverse. It appears that where multiverses are concerned, then, almost anything is possible.