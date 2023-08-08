Loki sauce coming to McDonald’s “in honor” of Season 2

Glorious: a McDonald’s collaboration with the MCU is coming “in honor” of Loki Season 2, with a “new” sauce coming to restaurants soon.

McDonald’s isn’t a stranger to limited edition menu items to mark a new movie or TV show: in 1995, there was the Super Hero Burger around the release of Batman Forever; and most infamously, there’s the Szechuan sauce that came out with Mulan in 1998, and came back in 2017 amid sudden, very intense demand from Rick and Morty viewers.

However, since the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s inception in 2008, there’s never been any sort of deal with the Golden Arches. There’s been Happy Meal toys – including for The Marvels later this year – but no special burger, side, or drink.

Well, that’s about to change: to celebrate the release of Loki Season 2, fans can look forward to dipping their fries into a special sauce.

Loki sauce revealed after McDonald’s tease Season 2

McDonald’s recently teased a collaboration with the MCU to mark Loki Season 2 coming to Disney+ later this year. The fast food chain shared a video with different clips of movies and TV shows talking about or showing McDonald’s, including Coming to America, The Office, and Seinfeld.

In a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it glimpse, you can also see Loki being served by Sylvie in a McDonald’s restaurant, sparking fans’ curiosity. Well, there may be more in store, but we know one thing: there’s a Loki-themed sweet and sour sauce.

TikToker @mo0nf0x shared a video of the sweet ‘n’ sour sauce featured in Loki. “New sauce alert. Try the new Loki sweet and sour sauce at McDonald’s. It’s for our new meals in August in honor of Loki,” she wrote.

She also hinted at other items. “I guess I shouldn’t talk about the new Mcflurry then lol,” she wrote, but it’s unclear what flavour it’ll be.

Reacting to the reveal, one user wrote: “THANK YOU SO MUCH, you don’t know how much this means to me,” while another commented: “I knew it was going to be an already existing sauce with the logo slapped on there when McDonald’s teased they’re partnering with Loki.”

“F Loki sauce I’m still waiting on Szechuan sauce from Rick and Morty to come back,” a third wrote.

The sauce will be available to buy in McDonald’s from August 14. In the meantime, you can find out more about Loki Season 2 here.