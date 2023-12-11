New Netflix apocalyptic drama Leave the World Behind has got everyone talking – including Tesla CEO Elon Musk after his cars were featured in a pivotal crash scene.

Based on the 2020 book of the same name, Leave the World Behind stars the likes of Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke, and Mahershala Ali.

The official synopsis reads: “A family vacation on Long Island is interrupted by two strangers bearing news of a blackout. As the threat grows, both families must decide how best to survive the potential crisis, all while grappling with their own place in this collapsing world.” You can read the full ending explained here.

One of the movie’s biggest questions surrounded a barricade of crashed Teslas – something which Elon Musk himself has now weighed in on.

What did Elon Musk say about Leave the World Behind?

New Netflix movie Leave the World Behind contained a scene that probably would have made Tesla CEO Elon Musk mad, having now responded to clips on social media.

While the Sandford family (including Julia Roberts’ Amanda) try to flee their vacation home back to New York City, they are met with a heap of brand-new Teslas crashing into each other while on autopilot.

Figuring that out with enough time to narrowly dodge getting hit by one, the family realize they are marooned in Long Island while the end of the world beckons.

After Netflix posted a clip of the scene – ironically, on X – Elon Musk himself weighed in on the apocalyptic nightmare.

“Teslas can charge from solar panels even if the world goes fully Mad Max and there is no more gasoline!” Musk stated.

“Teslas are much more of a survivalist vehicle than gasoline-powered engines. The notion that a survivalist community can refine oil to gasoline, or even produce biodiesel from crops is not realistic,” one fan posted in response to Musk’s comment. “That’s not what’s going on here,” another weighed in.

“That’s some juicy teslacam footage right there,” another user replied to the clip, with a second commenting: “Cool except Tesla’s software makes Teslas brake to avoid a crash. Kinda kills my suspension of disbelief…”

For other Leave the World Behind viewers, the Tesla crash wasn’t as much of a problem as the response to it.

“Their only mistake is having a dealership sticker,” one said, with another adding: “I’m so confused. Why did she keep driving on the road? Why not pull over? That seems silly.”

Leave the World Behind is available to stream on Netflix now. Find out more about the cast here and what the deer mean here.