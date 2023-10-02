Leave the World Behind: Netflix release date, cast & more

Leave the World Behind is an upcoming Netflix psychological thriller based on Rumaan Alam’s book of the same name. Here’s everything we know about the movie so far, including its release date, cast, and plot.

Netflix has produced a wide range of original series and films based on books, many of them proving popular thanks to their established fanbases and rich storytelling.

The mystery-thriller series Dear Child was a hit when it dropped last month, while Virgin River, Heartstopper, Lockwood & Co, and The Chosen One are all Netflix success stories that were adapted from novels.

Next in the pipeline is Leave the World Behind, based on Rumaan Alam’s lauded book of the same name. Netflix quickly snapped up the story, so here’s what you need to know about the movie.

Leave the World Behind drops on Netflix on December 8, 2023.

Considering the book only came out in 2020, it’s a quick turnaround for an adaptation. In fact, Netflix bagged the rights for the movie before the novel was even released following a bidding war, demonstrating interest in the story.

As said by Deadline’s Mike Fleming Jr at the time: “I heard that it came down to Netflix and Apple and MGM but that there were 10 offers on the project with studios and streamers bidding for movies and limited series.”

Leave the World Behind cast: Who’s in it?

One of the most talked-about aspects of the Leave the World Behind movie is the star-studded cast, which includes:

Julia Roberts as Amanda Sandford

Mahershala Ali as G.H. Scott

Ethan Hawke as Clay Sandford

Kevin Bacon as Danny

Myha’la Herrold as Ruth Scott

Farrah Mackenzie as Rose Sandford

Charlie Evans as Archie Sandford

As for who’s behind the camera, Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail is on directing duties, while author Alam serves as executive producer and Roberts as producer.

Netflix

What’s more, none other than former POTUS and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama have joined Alam as executive producers, alongside Tonia Davis, Daniel M. Stillman, and Nick Krishnamurthy.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Esmail said: “In the original drafts of the script, I definitely pushed things a lot farther than they were in the film, and President Obama, having the experience he does have, was able to ground me a little bit on how things might unfold in reality.

“I am writing what I think is fiction, for the most part, I’m trying to keep it as true to life as possible, but I’m exaggerating and dramatizing. And to hear an ex-president say you’re off by a few details… I thought I was off by a lot! The fact that he said that scared the f*ck out of me.”

The filmmaker added: “He had a lot of notes about the characters and the empathy we would have for them.

“I have to say he is a big movie lover, and he wasn’t just giving notes about things that were from his background. He was giving notes as a fan of the book, and he wanted to see a really good film.”

Leave the World Behind plot: What’s it about?

The official synopsis for Leave the World Behind reads: “In this apocalyptic thriller from award-winning writer and director Sam Esmail, Amanda and her husband Clay rent a luxurious home for the weekend with their kids, Archie and Rose. Their vacation is soon upended when two strangers – G.H. and his daughter Ruth – arrive in the night, bearing news of a mysterious cyberattack and seeking refuge in the house they claim is theirs. The two families reckon with a looming disaster that grows more terrifying by the minute, forcing everyone to come to terms with their places in a collapsing world.”

The description goes on to state: “Based on the National Book Award-nominated novel by Rumaan Alam, Leave the World Behind is produced by Esmail Corp, Red Om Films, and executive produced by Higher Ground Productions.”

Is there a Leave the World Behind trailer?

No, there isn’t a trailer for Leave the World Behind just yet, but we can expect it to drop in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, Netflix shared a first-look at the movie, which you can see below:

We’ll be sure to drop the trailer in this space when it arrives.

That’s everything we know about Leave the World Behind, which arrives on December 8. In the meantime, check out more of our Netflix coverage below:

