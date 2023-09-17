Leaked House of the Dragon Season 2 premiere title hints at extremely violent death

The title of House of the Dragon Season 2 premiere episode has leaked and hints at a very violent character death.

House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones spin-off series, aired their first explosive season last year and took the world by storm.

Based on parts of George R.R. Martin’s 2018 book Fire & Blood, the series takes place 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and follows the devastating war of succession known as the “Dance of the Dragons,” which led to the end of House Targaryen.

Though the second season is currently in production, not much is known about its plot. However, the title of season’s premiere episode has been leaked and hints at a horrifying death.

House of the Dragon Season 2 will begin with revenge

According to Redanianintelligence.com, the premiere episode of House of the Dragon Season 2 will be titled “A Son for a Son.”

The title comes from a letter Prince Daemon Targaryen writes in the book to Princess Rhaenyra in response to her son, Prince Lucerys’, murder at the hands of his uncle, Prince Aemond, which occurred in the Season 1 finale.

From the title, it’s safe to assume Dameon will follow in his book counterpart’s footsteps and hire the infamous duo of Blood and Cheese to take bloody revenge against King Aegon’s sons.

In the book, Blood and Cheese break into the palace and force Queen Helaena Targaryen, Aegon’s wife, to choose one of her two sons to be murdered.

Helaena eventually picks her youngest son, Maelor, as she believed that he was too young to understand and because Prince Jaehaerys was the king’s firstborn son and heir.

However, Blood and Cheese still murder Jaehaerys against Helaena’s wishes and try to escape back to Prince Dameon with his head.

Since House of the Dragon has yet to shy away from brutal deaths, it’s safe to assume that the second season will begin on a bloody note.

