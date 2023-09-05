House of the Dragon Season 2 set footage teases “amazing” battle

With production on House of the Dragon Season 2 drawing to a close, new behind-the-scenes footage has shown a glimpse of one of the huge battles coming our way.

While the biggest strength of House of the Dragon was its seamless return to the talky politicking and backstabbing of Game of Thrones’ heyday, it also featured some incredible fights, big and small.

Whether it was Willem Blackwood’s brief, bloody scrap with Jerren Bracken, Daemon emerging from a beach cave dragging the Crabfeeder’s corpse, or Aemond and Lucerys’ fateful dragon flight, the action rarely disappointed.

Article continues after ad

In the next season, the stakes are even higher, as the Dance of the Dragons has officially begun – and we can expect some infantry-led, smokey battles.

Article continues after ad

In footage and photos shared by Danni Orme, Sara Talib, and Richard Downey (then posted to X/Twitter by Redanian Intelligence), we can see a line of soldiers who appear to be affiliated with the Greens – aka, Alicent Hightower, Ser Criston Cole, and co.

“Today’s #HouseOfTheDragon filming included the cavalry riding down one side of the valley up to the other with soldiers behind them + lots of smoke,” the account wrote, before sharing a video of the troops charging up and over a hill.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

This comes shortly after the series wrapped its location shoots for the second season, as per the outlet, with filming set to continue for another month at Leavesden Studios.

Article continues after ad

Now, we’re about to get into a few spoiler-y details about the possible specifics of this battle – this is your final warning to stop reading.

It’s believed this footage is taken from the show’s adaptation of Fire and Blood’s Battle at Rook’s Rest, with Aegon II and Criston Cole leading an enormous army out of King’s Landing. In the book, this is the stage for a dragon brawl: Rhaenys and Meleys against Aegon and Sunfyre and Aemond and Vhagar.

Article continues after ad

We won’t ruin exactly what happens – but it’s a pivotal moment in the Dance that puts one side at a serious disadvantage.

Article continues after ad

You can find out more about House of the Dragon Season 2 here, and why it’s expected to be shorter than the previous season here.