New Nicolas Cage horror movie will explore Jesus’ childhood 

Nicolas Cage is teaming up with FKA Twigs for a new horror movie that’ll explore an uncharted period of religion: Jesus’ childhood.

Everyone knows the story of Jesus Christ’s nativity: Mary and Joseph traveled from Nazareth to Bethlehem, where she gave birth to the son of God, and the three wise men gave him gold, frankincense, and myrrh. Most people have a vague idea of his ministry, as detailed in the Gospels (and The Chosen), ultimately leading to his crucifixion and resurrection.

But what happened in between? What was Jesus’ childhood like; was he always aware that he made up one-third of the Holy Trinity, was he a rebellious teenager, did he have many friends before his 12 disciples? These are known as the “unknown” or “lost” years, with moments only vaguely alluded to or mentioned in the New Testament.

Well, it’s a period that’ll come to life on the big screen soon. The Carpenter’s Son, directed by Lofty Nathan, is a new movie that will explore “the rarely told story of the childhood of Jesus with a horror take,” as reported by Deadline.

The film will star Cage as the Carpenter, while Twigs will portray the Mother. Noah Jupe (A Quiet Place, Honey Boy) will star as the Boy (aka, Jesus), and Dune: Part Two star Souheila Yacoub has an undisclosed role.

The official synopsis reads: “The Carpenter’s Son tells the dark story of a family hiding out in Roman Egypt. The son, known only as ‘the Boy’, is driven to doubt by another mysterious child and rebels against his guardian, the Carpenter, revealing inherent powers and a fate beyond his comprehension. As he exercises his own power, the Boy and his family become the target of horrors, natural and divine.”

Nathan is said to have taken inspiration from the apocryphal Infancy Gospel of Thomas, which includes earlier (and wacky) miracles, like resurrecting a dead fish, cursing a boy who then becomes a corpse, and healing James from snake poison.

