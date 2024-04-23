25 Korean movies you should watch in 2024

Korean entertainment has skyrocketed to global fame, from award-winning K-dramas to captivating movies — and 2024 is just the beginning.

While K-dramas have been around for some time, like the teen classic Boys Over Flowers, Korean movies have begun to take center stage. Films like Old Boy were well-loved, but with Parasite breaking through to Hollywood, this genre of movies have a new footing.

Korean cinema isn’t new to creating hits as it produced films such as Train to Busan, Silenced, Forgotten, and Memories of Murder. However, 2024 has opened up a new slate from movies on Netflix to more star-studded blockbusters to look out for.

Amid the various reality TV series and K-dramas that have fans hooked, it’s time to invest in the Korean movies coming in 2024.

1. Alienoid: Return to the Future

Cast: Ryu Jun-yeol, Kim Tae-ri, and Kim Woo-bin

What it’s about: A continuation of the first 2022 movie, Alienoid 2 focuses on humans and monks who return to the present to try and save everyone while acquiring a new sword. Ian returns as a main character and uses a time gate to bring allies, aiming to stop the aliens, prevent Hava’s explosion, and save people.

Why you should watch it: It’s best to ignore ratings for this one. Alienoid 2 is a perfect sequel to the original full of action, comedic moments, and goosebumps as the main characters try to save the world. If a fan of time travel or the sci-fi genre, Alienoid 2 is a welcome break from American cinema.

Release date: January 10, 2024

2. Citizen of Kind

Cast: Ra Mi-ran, Gong Myung, Ahn Eun-jin, Sung Hyuk, Jang Yoon-ju

What it’s about: Based on a true story, Deok-hee loses her laundromat in a fire and becomes a victim of a voice phishing scheme. She begins to investigate the people responsible and goes after them with the help of the people close to her.

Why you should watch it: Citizen of a Kind is worth watching for actor Ra Mi-ran alone. She brings the needed level of emotional grit to a heartfelt story. Not to mention, the movie ties in comedic tones with a close group of characters hellbent on catching criminals who ruin people’s lives.

Release: January 24, 2024

3. Ms. Apocalypse

Cast: Lee Yoo-young, Im Seon-woo, Noh Jae-won

What it’s about: In 1999, Young Mi develops a crush on a married man. They both go to prison for embezzlement. When she’s released, his wife Yu Jin offers to help pay off her husband’s debt. Being disabled, Young Mi feels uneasy taking the money, but she does and the two end up living together.

Why you should watch it: Ms. Apocalypse is a movie for those who like a bizarre, out-of-the-box, yet heartfelt story. The movie goes through an unlikely friendship and the colorful journey of a female lead finding herself.

Release: January 24, 2024

4. Badland Hunters

Cast: Ma Dong-seok, Lee Hee-joon, Lee Jun-young, Roh Jeong-eui

What it’s about: Badland Hunters serves as a sequel to the movie Concrete Utopia set in an apocalyptic world after a disastrous earthquake. Nam-san is a wasteland hunter who ventures with his partner to save a young girl and others from a rogue scientist.

Why you should watch it: The good thing about Badland Hunters is that you don’t need to watch Concrete Utopia to understand what’s going on. A casual viewer can have a fun time diving into a post-apocalyptic world where things go crazy when humans aren’t exactly human anymore.

Release: January 26, 2024

5. Dog Days

Cast: Yoo Hae-jin, Youn Yuh-jung, Kim Yun-jin, Kim Seo-hyung, Daniel Henney

What it’s about: A feel-good movie, Dog Days revolves around a group of characters and their connection to a veterinary hospital. Connected by their dogs, the movie explores their stories as they get to know each other and heal.

Why you should watch it: In need of a feel-good movie? Dog Days is the perfect match when needing a good cry on a Sunday afternoon, or want a storyline that tugs at the heartstrings.

Release: February 7, 2024

6. Dead Man

Cast: Cho Jin-woong, Kim Hee-ae, Lee Soo-kyung

What it’s about: The crime thriller follows a man named Lee Man-jae, an ace in the barge business. His life changes when he’s falsely accused of stealing 100 billion won and forced to live as a “dead man.” He ventures to regain his life and hunt down the people responsible.

Why you should watch it: The storyline premise alone is worth the watch. Korean cinema is known for its action sequences and storylines of a criminal underworld. Dead Man encompasses everything action fans would want in a movie as a man seeks to take back his life.

Release: February 7, 2024

7. Exhuma

Cast: Choi Min-sik, Kim Go-eun, Yu Hae-jin, Lee Do-hyun, Jeon Jin-ki.

What it’s about: In this supernatural thriller, a renowned shaman and her protégé are called to do a job for a wealthy family. They want them to uncover the truth behind a mysterious illness of the family’s newborn son and odd occurrences. The shaman soon performs a ritual that unleashes a greater evil.

Why you should watch it: Exhuma has been tagged as one of the best Korean movies of the year. It does the job of diving head-first into the chills and darkness of the spiritual world. The movie is a prime example of how well Korean cinema tackles folklore to create a movie that makes you want to leave the lights on.

Release: February 22, 2024

8. My Name is Loh Kiwan

Cast: Song Joong-ki, Choi Sung-eun, Jo Han-chul, Kim Sung-ryung, Lee Il-hwa.

What it’s about: North Korean defector Loh Kiwan arrives in Belgium to start a new life. Unable to speak the language and alone, he struggles to gain refugee status. Along the way, he meets a young woman named Mari and a romance begins to unfold amid their emotional stories.

Why you should watch it: This Netflix movie is one to watch with its storyline having gripping emotion. It dives into a man’s heartbroken journey trying to survive in a foreign country and refusing to give up. Kiwan’s storyline is one many can relate to if you come from an immigrant family.

Release: March 1, 2024

9. Again 1997

Cast: Jo Byeong-gyu, Koo Jun-hoe, Choi Hee-seung, Han Eun-soo, Park Cheol-min, Lee Mi-do, Kim Da-hyun.

What it’s about: Woo-seok is in his 40s and is seen as the breadwinner of his family. But, he’s not necessarily the best person in their eyes, and works as a stuntman after a scare got rid of his chances as an actor. As he longs to return to his high school years, Woo-seok ends up helping a monk and buys five talismans from him. Woo-seok soon gets into an accident and wakes up back in 1997, where he tries to change his future.

Why you should watch it: It’s a classic tale of reliving the past and trying to walk down what you think is the greener path. While the premise is not new, but the movie still does the job of having the main character realize they actually had it good from the beginning and strive to make things right in their present.

Release: April 10, 2024

10. The Roundup: Punishment

Cast: Ma Dong-seok, Kim Mu-yeol, Park Ji-hwan, Lee Dong-hwi.

What it’s about: The movie serves as the fourth installment of The Roundup series and the sequel to The Roundup: No Way Out. When Detective Ma Seok-do joins the Cyber Investigation Team, he’s tasked with helping capture Baek Chang-ki, the head of an online gambling organization.

Why you should watch it: Ma Dong-seok is a beast when it comes to the action genre. The Roundup: Punishment continues to showcase his abilities as a dynamic and powerful presence on screen. And who doesn’t love a crime story of a detective hunting down a big bad criminal?

Release: April 24, 2024

11. Following

Cast: Shin Hae-sun, Byun Yo-han, Lee El, Jang Sung-bum, Han So-ha.

What it’s about: Realtor Jun-tae has a habit of entering people’s homes for kicks and peeping into their lives. When Instagram celebrity So Ra leaves her house key at his office, he takes the chance to enter her home. Like any other day, he sneaks in for a thrill but discovers her dead. More bad luck ensues when his bad habit implicates him as the killer.

Why you should watch it: Following is a good watch for fans who like the “Whodunit” genre. A celebrity shows up dead and the only suspect is the person that didn’t kill her. It’s a cat-and-mouse chase to see how the events really unfolded that led to the murder.

Release: May 2024

12. Hijacking

Sony

Cast: Ha Jung-woo, Sung Dong-il, Yeo Jin-goo, Chae Soo-bin.

What it’s about: Set in 1971 when airline hijackings were at an all-time high, Korean Air Force fighter pilot Tae-in finds himself in a situation. Now working for a commercial airline, his plan gets hijacked, and must try to de-escalate the situation and save the passengers mid-air.

Why you should watch it: Hijacking sounds like a fun watch thanks to its tension-filled story. A plane is taken hostage and somehow they have to defuse the situation. The first movie that comes to mind is Liam Neeson’s Non-Stop, which was a thrill ride from start to finish so, if you liked that movie, Hijacking should be on your watch list.

Release: June 2024

13. Wonderland

Cast: Park Bo-gum, Bae Suzy, Jung Yu-mi, Choi Woo-shik, Gong Yoo, Tang Wei.

What it’s about: A virtual reality world allows people to meet and communicate with their deceased loved ones or someone they may never see again. With the help of artificial intelligence, a young woman enters the world to meet her lover who fell into a coma.

Why you should watch it: Wonderland will be a tear-jerker to watch that tackles AI intelligence and death. It’s a melding of emotions as the characters are given a chance to hold onto their loved one, but it will be interesting to see how the movie plays out in terms of having people learn to let go.

Release: June 5, 2024

14. Seeking the King

Cast: Koo Kyo-hwan, Yoo Jae-myung, Seohyun, Park Ye-rin, Park Myung-hoon, Yu Seong-ju.

What it’s about: Kim Do-jin is a military doctor in a Demilitarized Zone who stumbles upon a giant robotic guest in the summer of 1980. It just so happens all this occurred during one of the most tragic eras in Korean history.

Why you should watch it: Actor Koo Kyo-hwan is known for his display of emotion on screen. His role in Seeking the King will meld perfectly with the storyline of humanity meeting something they aren’t prepared for amid historical turmoil.

Release: Summer 2024

15. Escape

Cast: Lee Je-hoon, Koo Kyo-hwan, Hong Xa-bin.

What it’s about: Im Kyu-nam is a North Korean soldier who wants to start a new life in South Korea. But the only way to get there is by fleeing and crossing the Demilitarized Zone. His journey won’t be easy as he’s being chased by Officer Ri Hyun-sang of the State Security Department of North Korea.

Why you should watch it: Lee Je-hoon is no stranger to starring in projects that require heavy emotion. If his K-drama roles in Taxi Driver, Signal, and Move to Heaven are any examples, Escape will be one of his greatest on-screen works.

Release: July 2024

16. Love in The Big City

PlusM

Cast: Kim Go-eun and Steve Noh

What it’s about: Jae-hee is always at the center of gossip and rumors, while Heung-soo tries to keep his sexual orientation a secret. One day, Jae-hee uncovers his secret in the back alley of a hotel. Contrary to what he thinks, Jae-hee keeps his secret and the pair move in together as they venture to find love.

Why you should watch it: Love in the Big City will be a movie to watch for fans who want a storyline of unsuspecting friendship and self-growth. The two characters will likely find solace in each other and form an unbreakable bond.

Release: 2024

17. Revolver

PlusM

Cast: Ji Chang-wook, Lim Ji-yeon, and Jeon Do-yeon

What it’s about: Soo-young is a police detective who went to jail for someone else. Upon her release, she learns her promised compensation is gone and a woman named Yoon-sun comes to collect her. Soo-young embarks on getting what she deserves and goes after the man responsible for putting her away.

Why you should watch it: Revolver has just the right cast to make for a powerful action movie. Ji blew fans away in The Worst of Evil as an undercover mobster, with Lim praised for The Glory. Actor Jeon proved her abilities in a dark and gritty action with Kill Boksoon.

Release: 2024

18. Bogota City of the Lost

PlusM

Cast: Song Joong-ki, Lee Hee-joon and Kwon Hae-hyo.

What it’s about: In the 1990s, Guk-hee and his family moved to Bogota for a better life, but it only led to them living poorly. Now Guk-hee is determined to climb the ladder and take over the black market in Bogota and barter dangerous deals.

Why you should watch it: Movies that tackle crime and the black market usually make for a good watch. Bogota City of the List will be led by Song and promises to deliver as the main characters play with their fate and lives for power.

Release: 2024

19. Night Heat

PlusM

Cast: Lee Hye-ri, Woo Do-hwan, and Jang Dong-gun

What it’s about: Baek Do-joon is tasked with a mission to Thailand on a dangerous drug case. Intertwined in the story is Tae Gang, a former professional boxer working as a debt collector for a large organization. Former girl group member Ah Ri is now a dancer and gets caught up in a troublesome life trying to survive in Bangkok.

Why you should watch it: If you watch Bloodhounds, then Woo Do-hwan’s role in Night Heat should be on your list of movies to watch. The actor blew fans away in the K-drama with his role as a boxer who hunts down a criminal organization. Coming off the K-drama, the actor’s role in Night Heat piques interest.

Release: 2024

20. Mission: Cross

Cast: Hwang Jung-min, Yum Jung-ah, Jeon Hye-jin.

What it’s about: A former special forces officer leaves his action-ridden life behind and becomes a househusband. His wife happens to be a detective in the violent crimes unit. Their peaceful life gets shaken up when an old ex-colleague of his shows up.

Why you should watch it: Mission: Cross is the fun yet dangerous storyline of a skilled agent’s peaceful life going to shambles. It will be interesting to see how the events unfold and how the male lead’s marriage holds up to a new reality.

Release: 2024

21. Pavane for a Dead Princess

PlusM

Cast: Go Ahn-sung, Byun Yo-han, and Moon Sang-min

What it’s about: The Korean movie focuses on the story of an unattractive woman and a man who loves her as they both embark on a journey of growth in a beautiful coming-of-age story.

Why you should watch it: While not much is known about Pavane, its premise is unique. It’s a feel-good movie about love and growth amid life’s challenges.

Release: 2024

22. Hope

Cast: Hwang Jung-min, Jo In-sung, Jung Ho-yeon, Alicia Vikander, Michael Fassbender

What it’s about: A mysterious discovery on the outskirts of the town leads its residents in a fight for survival. While the movie will predominantly be in Korean, Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender will star as a married couple speaking English.

Why you should watch it: Hope is a must-watch simply to see how well the movie does. It has a star-studded cast of Korean actors alongside two Hollywood A-listers. Vikander and Fassbender are known for action-driven projects, so Hope could give them a great avenue to explore realm the world Korean cinema.

Release: 2024

23. The Great Flood

Netflix

Cast: Kim Da-mi, Park Hae-soo, Kim Kyu-na

What it’s about: A disastrous flood takes over the Earth and puts An-na and Hee-zo in a fight to stay alive. At the same time, they find a way to save a child from a destroyed residential building, but, Hee-zo has his own reasons for wanting to save An-na.

Why you should watch it: Netflix has done a good job at producing quality Korean movies, so The Great Flood will probably be another addition to its collection. The movie’s storyline will tackle how humans survive in the face of danger, but with an added mystery of why An-na is important.

Release: 2024

24. Officer Black Belt

Netflix

Cast: Kim Woo-bin and Kim Sung-kyun

What it’s about: Lee Jung-do is an ordinary delivery driver for his father’s restaurant who likes to hang out with his friends and play video games. But, he’s also a prodigy in taekwondo, kendo, and judo. One day, after helping a martial arts officer who’s being attacked by a criminal on probation, Jung-do is tasked to fill in for the officer alongside his partner Kim Sun-min.

Why you should watch it: Since Black Knight, Kim Woo-bin has what it takes to meld Jung-do’s carefree demeanor tied with his martial arts proficiency. The movie itself will see a character find a new purpose and a friendship with his partner.

Release: 2024

25. Uprising

Cast: Gang Dong-won, Park Jeong-min, Cha Seung-won, Kim Shin-rok, Jin Seon-kyu, Jung Sung-il.

What it’s about: Set during the Japanese invasion of Korea, two childhood friends become adversaries. Cheon Yeong is a slave with remarkable martial prowess who struggled to break free of his unjust servitude. Jong-ryeo is his master and scion of one of the most influential families. They soon find themselves clashing during a tumultuous time after the war.

Why you should watch it: Uprising is for the fans who love a good period piece drenched in the turmoil of politics, betrayal, and death. The movie will unfold how two characters either see each other as enemies or realize a bigger issue at stake after the war.

Release: 2024

While keeping tabs on all the Korean movies releasing this year, you can also check out our guide to K-dramas coming to Netflix this year.