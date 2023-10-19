Ji Chang-wook’s bloody murder scene in ‘The Worst of Evil’ has fans stunned

The Worst of Evil has gained immense praise from K-drama fans for its intense level of dramatic storyline, but none has topped Episode 9 as Ji Chang-wook had fans’ jaws dropped as he ends the episode soaked in blood.

Disney+’s K-drama takes place in the 90s with a low-grade detective, Park Jun-mo (Ji) being sent on a dangerous undercover mission. He must infiltrate one of Gangnam’s powerful criminal organizations. Things get complicated while becoming Jung Gi-cheul’s (Wi Ha-joon) right-hand man.

His wife, a high-up detective, also becomes involved in the undercover case. The issue is that she was Gi-chuel’s childhood love he never forgot. As Jun-mo and his wife hide their relationship for the greater good, being steeped in the crime ring inadvertently changes them.

By The Worst of Evil Episode 9, the effects of the case have taken hold of Jun-mo, ending in a bloody massacre. Fans were left in shock and applauding Ji’s on-screen work in a dazzling yet gory scene.

Jun-mo’s wife sees a side to him she has never seen in The Worst of Evil Episode 9

Throughout the K-drama, Jun-mo tries to keep a level head despite watching his wife play the role of Gi-cheul’s first love, but when he sees her in peril in Episode 9, he loses all control.

The episode starts with learning why Eui-jung’s (Im Se-mi) family dislikes Jun-mo. On their wedding day, his drug-addicted father appeared to demand money and embarrassed his son. Back in the present time, Jun-mo arrives at the office to utter chaos. Weapons are flying, blood spilling, and in the midst of it all is his wife. Fans soon learn the reason behind the K-drama’s title as Jun-mo unleashes the worst of his evil.

His once pristine cream suit becomes soaked in bright red blood as he mercilessly takes down Jaegeon Group thugs. The scene is impressive to watch and also heartbreaking.

He bites into a man’s ear and blood splatters from the various machete wounds he inflicts on a thug. His face is now covered in blood, he looks at his wife with Gi-cheul secured in a room together. She realizes the case has taken hold of the man she loves.

The Worst of Evil fans praise Ji Chang-wook for delivering an outstanding performance

Ji Chang-wook has returned to the K-drama world better than ever with The Worst of Evil, with the bloody murder scene having fans give their ultimate praise to the actor.

Fans call the scene in Episode 9 cinematic gold as it perfectly depicts Jun-mo’s desperation for his wife versus the evil he has succumbed to because of the case. To add more drama, there’s the divide as his wife must also play her part for Gi-cheul.

On X (Twitter), fans were blown away. One fan couldn’t contain her excitement during the scene and commented, “This was the first scene & first time where I screamed out loudly shocking the people around me. He was insane. I need to find more fancy words to praise him.”

Another said, “Blood and tears… These are the two words that came to my mind after seeing #TheWorstEvil now. #jichangwook is an absolute legend in this role. Such a gifted actor!! Stunning!”

Actor Ji effectively showed off his skill set. With one fan having said, “Rent was due, the lights were flickering & the eviction notice was at his front door. JICHANGWOOK HAD ONE CHANCE TO DELIVER.” One fan even compared the character’s murderous rampage to Michael Myers, “As soon as Junmo sees Euijeong in all that mess he loses his sh*t and turns into Michael Myers, just hacking everybody up with that machete.”

Some fans were literally left speechless and didn’t know how to describe the emotional impact of the scene. It’s safe to say that Ji has won over fans yet again.

