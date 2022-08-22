Knives Out 2, titled Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, is finally arriving on Netflix this year. Here’s our guide to the cast of Rian Johnson’s newest whodunnit.

Hot off the back of making one of the greatest Star Wars movies – yeah, that’s right – Johnson made Knives Out, an Agatha Christie-inspired, eat-the-rich murder mystery with a packed ensemble, including Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Daniel Craig as detective extraordinaire Benoit Blanc.

It was a major success, garnering universal critical acclaim and a box office haul of more than $300 million. Not only that, but fans quickly demanded a whole series of Benoit Blanc mysteries in the vein of Poirot’s jaunts from the Orient Express to the Nile.

Good news: a sequel is on the way, with Craig reprising his role. Better news: it’ll be available to watch in cinemas or on Netflix later this year. As for the Knives Out 2 cast, it’s another all-star collection of suspects.

Knives Out 2 cast: Who’s in Glass Onion A Knives Out Mystery?

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery sees Craig back as Benoit Blanc, “traveling to the Mediterranean to solve a brand new mystery,” as per the official synopsis. Don’t expect anyone from Knives Out to return, as this is a whole different story.

Here’s the Knives Out 2 cast members who’ve been confirmed at the time of writing:

Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc

Edward Norton as Miles Bron, a tech billionaire

Janelle Monáe

Kathryn Hahn

Leslie Odom Jr.

Jessica Henwick

Madelyn Cline

Kate Hudson

Dave Bautista

Ethan Hawke

In first-look images shared by Netflix, most of the above stars can be seen, although Hawke’s character is a notable exception.

Johnson described the casting process as “throwing a dinner party” where you don’t know who’ll turn up.

“You try and invite people that you like. But the reality is you never know,” he said.

“At the end of the day, just trying to get the best actors in each part, the actors that are most right for each individual part. So, you also just throw the dice and hold your breath. Luckily, we got a great group that really meshed.”

Knives Out 2 plot: What is Glass Onion about?

The official synopsis adds: “If Knives Out was about the murderous ties of flesh and blood, Glass Onion makes a good case for being just as wary of one’s closest friends.

“When a tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) invites some of his nearest and dearest for a getaway on his private Greek island, it soon becomes clear that all is not perfect in paradise. And when someone turns up dead, well, who better than Blanc to peel back the layers of intrigue?”

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is due for release in select theatres on a date still to be confirmed. It will arrive on Netflix globally on December 23.