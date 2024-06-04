TV & Movies

Forget Knives Out, Rian Johnson’s best mystery movie is now on Prime Video

Jessica Cullen
Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Brendan in BrickFocus Features

Everyone’s busy talking about Knives Out right now, but Rian Johnson’s best mystery movie just landed on Amazon Prime Video, and it’s a classic.

Before the days of Benoit Blanc and wealthy murder victims, Rian Johnson was bringing the whodunnit to high school. His feature film debut, Brick, is a murder mystery that involves teenagers, all depicted in a deliciously enigmatic neo-noir style.

Released in 2005, Brick was Johnson’s first feature-length film, and would eventually become a cult classic after winning the Special Jury Prize for Originality of Vision at Sundance that year. For some, Brick might have become lost under Johnson’s more recent filmography — which includes Star Wars and Knives Out — but thankfully, it can now be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

The detective drama stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Brendan, a cynical and solitary teen who gets a mysterious and panicked call from his ex-girlfriend, Emily. When he later finds her dead body, he’s drawn to the ongoing mystery surrounding her death, with only a flurry of strange words to go off.

If you grew up watching Bugsy Malone, Brick is in the same sort of territory — only with less musical numbers and a lot more heroin. But still, seeing high schoolers take on the role of stereotypical film noir characters is unnerving, and makes for a tense puzzle that’ll keep you guessing until the end.

These days, the movie sits at 80% on Rotten Tomatoes, with an 86% Audience Score. On social media, fans are coming out of the woodwork to dub Brick as Johnson’s best movie, among other praise.

“Brick is Rian Johnson’s best motion picture,” one X user wrote, while another added: “I’ll never forget walking out of the theater after this one. Forever changed.”

“Just think, if this hadn’t gained a following, we wouldn’t have had Benoit Blanc,” another user suggested.

