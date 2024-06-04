Forget Knives Out, Rian Johnson’s best mystery movie is now on Prime Video

Everyone’s busy talking about Knives Out right now, but Rian Johnson’s best mystery movie just landed on Amazon Prime Video, and it’s a classic.

Before the days of Benoit Blanc and wealthy murder victims, Rian Johnson was bringing the whodunnit to high school. His feature film debut, Brick, is a murder mystery that involves teenagers, all depicted in a deliciously enigmatic neo-noir style.

Released in 2005, Brick was Johnson’s first feature-length film, and would eventually become a cult classic after winning the Special Jury Prize for Originality of Vision at Sundance that year. For some, Brick might have become lost under Johnson’s more recent filmography — which includes Star Wars and Knives Out — but thankfully, it can now be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

The detective drama stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Brendan, a cynical and solitary teen who gets a mysterious and panicked call from his ex-girlfriend, Emily. When he later finds her dead body, he’s drawn to the ongoing mystery surrounding her death, with only a flurry of strange words to go off.

If you grew up watching Bugsy Malone, Brick is in the same sort of territory — only with less musical numbers and a lot more heroin. But still, seeing high schoolers take on the role of stereotypical film noir characters is unnerving, and makes for a tense puzzle that’ll keep you guessing until the end.

These days, the movie sits at 80% on Rotten Tomatoes, with an 86% Audience Score. On social media, fans are coming out of the woodwork to dub Brick as Johnson’s best movie, among other praise.

“Brick is Rian Johnson’s best motion picture,” one X user wrote, while another added: “I’ll never forget walking out of the theater after this one. Forever changed.”

“Just think, if this hadn’t gained a following, we wouldn’t have had Benoit Blanc,” another user suggested.

You can stream Brick by signing up to Amazon Prime Video using the link below!

