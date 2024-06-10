Knives Out 3 reveals Daniel Craig’s wild new Benoit Blanc hairstyle

Knives Out 3 is officially underway, according to director Rian Johnson, but the film had one more huge surprise to drop: Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc with a new, longer hairstyle.

The first look at Daniel Craig returning as master detective Benoit Blanc hit the Internet from director Rian Johnson, who took the moment to let fans know Knives Out 3 — officially titled Wake Up Dead Man — was officially filming.

“Today is day 1 of shooting on the next Benoit Blanc mystery Wake Up Dead Man – see you on the other side.” Johnson said in the tweet, accompanied by a black and white photo of Craig as Blanc, wearing a stylish three-piece suit and sporting a noticeably longer hairstyle.

Perhaps it’s a sign of the actor embracing his career and the Blanc character in new and exciting ways now that he’s no longer burdened by James Bond. Craig has maintained a typically closed-cropped hairstyle for his career, though photos of the actor with longer hair from the ’90s do exist.

Fans in the comments are in love with the hairstyle, too, and many are chiming in to share their love of Daniel Craig and his luscious locks or to lightly roast it in the comments.

“Same energy,” one fan said with an accompanying photo of Woody Harrelson’s Haymitch from The Hunger Games.

Many also likened Blanc’s physical transformation to Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt, with one fan saying, “I like that you’re going down the “long hair vs short hair” route to differentiate sequels like with Tom Cruise in the Mission Impossible movies.”

“Long hair AND a fedora? I smellll prequel? (Or, just that Blanc is the type of Charlestonian sartorial mastermind we assumed…).” another fan speculated.

The only thing known about the upcoming mystery sequel is that it will see the return of Benoit Blanc, an eccentric master detective who first debuted in Knives Out.

For this outing, though, the cast is absolutely stacked, and includes big names like Andrew Scott, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, and Jeremy Renner, who already exists in the universe and, according to some fans, may be a central figure in the mystery.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery will be released sometime in 2025. For more, check out all the best new movies to watch on streaming. Or, take a look at the new TV shows to watch this month.