Killers of the Flower Moon fans stunned by movie’s biggest cameo

Killers of the Flower Moon is full of famous faces in blink-and-you’ll-miss-them roles, but one cameo truly caught fans by surprise.

Grossing $44 million worldwide in its opening weekend, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon is proving that there’s an appetite for long films that delve deeper into their subject matter.

The film’s synopsis reads: “Killers of the Flower Moon tells the story of Osage Nation tribal members, newly wealthy from the discovery of oil on their otherwise parched reservation lands, and the duplicitous non-Native Americans who swoop in to steal their bounty.” You can read our full 5-star review here.

As is true with any Scorsese film, fans have had a wealth of small details to notice in Killers of the Flower Moon – but one cameo particularly stood out above the rest.

Martin Scorsese cameo in Killers of the Flower Moon stuns fans

Killers of the Flower Moon fans have been surprised by a cameo from Martin Scorsese himself in the film’s final scene.

Scorsese appearing in his own films is something viewers have seen before, having racked up a total of 20 self-directed cameos across his career. These date back to 1967’s Who’s That Knocking at My Door?

In some way, Scorsese is often seen interacting with his main characters, which takes a slightly different form in Killers of the Flower Moon.

After scenes depicting the tipping point of William D. Hale’s (Robert De Niro) trial, the film cuts to a staged radio play reminiscent of dramas recorded in the 1950s. Switching to the third person, the outcomes of the real-life William D. Hale, Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio), and Mollie Burkhart (Lily Gladstone) are recounted among others.

In Killers of the Flower Moon’s final moments, Martin Scorsese makes a cameo appearance to read through Mollie Burkhart’s future and fate himself.

Digital Spy reported that Scorsese’s appearance “holds more power than any end title cards could,” while GQ agreed that the film’s cameo “felt like a powerful goodbye.”

Fans of the movie were equally as surprised and moved by Scorsese’s appearance.

“The ending of Killers of the Flower Moon is so good and recontextualizes not only the entire film but Scorsese’s whole career. Also that cameo made me jump. Good movie!” one wrote.

“There’s a scene about halfway through KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON involving Tantoo Cardinal that is so peaceful and still amongst so much wreckage it literally took my breath away. One of the gut punch moments in the film along with a certain cameo at the end,” another added.

“Not enough people are talking about Martin’s cameo at the end of his captivating, Killers of the Flower Moon. It was an incredible surprise for me. I love when he throws himself in front of the camera. Everyone say thank you Marty!” One Twitter/X user concluded.

