Killers of the Flower Moon is set to be one of the most-hyped films of 2023 – but is it a true story?

Directed by Martin Scorsese, the historical drama takes place in 1920s America, examining the murders of Osage Nation people in a town called Fairfax.

Clocking in at 3 hours and 26 minutes, it makes sense that the film is packed with historical detail and grisly drama along the way.

But how much of it is true to life? Here’s everything you need to know about the real story behind Killers of the Flower Moon.

Is Killers of the Flower Moon a true story?

Yes, Killers of the Flower Moon is a true story. The film is based on the real-life murders of Osage Nation people in the 1920s, with characters such as Mollie Burkhart being true to life.

The Osage Nation were originally located in the Ohio and Mississippi River valleys and were quickly affected by the mass Native American displacement enforced by the U.S. Government. By the turn of the 19th century, the Osage settled on a reservation, which was land they legally purchased. This in turn made it more difficult for the existing system of dividing Native land up for white people more difficult to thrive.

In 1906, land Headrights could not be bought or sold, only inherited, which made things a great deal more complicated when the importance of oil came into play in the 1920s. When the tribes owning certain land started drilling into the Earth, money came in abundance. Native American people were rich, owning fancy jewels, clothes, and cars – which isn’t normally an image most would associate with American history.

In 1921, things took a turn. Anna Brown and Charles Whitehorn – two characters seen in Killers of the Flower Moon – were murdered within a matter of days in similar circumstances. The continued killings resulted in what was known as a “Reign of Terror” that ended up claiming the lives of 24 people. 22 of the victims were Native American, with the others being known allies to the community.

The true life of Mollie Burkhart

Apple TV+

Much like the original book that the film is based on, Killers of the Flower Moon revolves around the real-life character of Mollie Burkhart, played by Lily Gladstone.

Just like in the film, Mollie’s three sisters and mother all died in questionable circumstances. While her sisters were murdered, doctors announced that Mollie’s mother had died of “peculiar wasting illnesses.” With no investigation into their deaths, it’s also true that Mollie hired a private investigator to try and get to the bottom of things.

As viewers see in the film, Rita Smith, Rita’s husband, Bill, and their servant, Nettie Brookshire, all died in an explosion at their home in Fairfax. This is what led the Osage Tribal Council to appeal to the Department of Justice for help. Mollie’s husband was a white man named Ernest Burkhart – his brother, Bryan, and their uncle, William Hale, were all implicated in the conspiracy to kill Mollie’s family when it was eventually revealed.

The FBI investigation was also true to life, led by J. Edgar Hoover’s brand-new team in 1925. The legal trial took place in 1926, with William Hale serving 18 years in a federal prison in Kansas. Just like the film’s radio play ending, William and Ernest both managed to bribe their way into ending their sentences early, with Mollie divorcing Ernest during the trial and dying in 1937. According to the book, further deaths were never investigated or touched on in the film.

