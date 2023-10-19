When is Killers of the Flower Moon on streaming?

Killers of the Flower Moon has already been hyped as one of the best films of the year – but when is it on streaming? Here’s everything you need to know.

Martin Scorsese is back once again with his colossal filmmaking that keeps viewers seated for hours upon hours – and the excitement is real.

As per the film’s synopsis, “In the 1920s, members of the Osage Native American tribe of Osage County, Oklahoma, are murdered after oil is found on their land, and the FBI decides to investigate.”

Article continues after ad

In our review, we described Killers of the Flower Moon as “a colossal and astonishing feat. Its success is destined to ride on the coattails of Scorsese’s earlier work, heralded as a film to look to for how to handle history with an outside eye.” Here’s everything you need to know about the movie streaming.

Article continues after ad

How to watch Killers of the Flower Moon

Killers of the Flower Moon will be released worldwide in theaters on October 20, 2023.

Viewers have the choice of catching the 3-hour and 26-minute epic flick in the comfort of their own homes or settling in for the historical action on the biggest screen possible.

Article continues after ad

Theater options – which are already set to be in record numbers – also include IMAX both in the U.S. and the U.K.

So far, it’s predicted that the theatrical release of Killers of the Flower Moon won’t live up to the second weekend of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie, although figures have yet to be released.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

When is Killers of the Flower Moon on Apple TV+?

Killers of the Flower Moon will be available to stream on Apple TV+ “at a later date,” according to the streaming platform.

Article continues after ad

Though Apple TV+ is a streaming platform that is historically hard to predict, this is the first time that one of its original projects gets a theatrical run in addition to a digital release.

Killers of the Flower Moon will be available to stream as part of Apple TV+’s subscription, though there are no confirmed plans for when the film might get a wider digital release.

Given that Scorsese’s latest moved from having a limited to a wide theatrical release, it makes sense that a wider digital release date would be pushed back until some point in 2024.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Killers of the Flower Moon hits cinemas on October 20. Find out more about it here, and you can see more of our upcoming film coverage, check out the hubs below:

Five Nights at Freddy’s | Dune: Part Two | The Marvels | Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes