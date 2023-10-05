Director Martin Scorsese is well-known for his epic films, but he might be taking things to a new level through how long Killers of the Flower Moon is.

Collaborating with long-time partners Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio once more, Scorsese’s latest movie takes viewers back to the U.S. in the 1920s.

As per the film’s synopsis, “Members of the Osage tribe in the United States are murdered under mysterious circumstances in the 1920s, sparking a major F.B.I. investigation involving J. Edgar Hoover.”

With the film due to be released worldwide on October 20, 2023, how long is Killers of the Flower Moon in the first place?

How long is Killers of the Flower Moon? Runtime explained

Killers of the Flower Moon has a runtime of 3 hours and 26 minutes, or 206 minutes.

Viewers might feel like that’s an awfully long time to kick back and relax in the theater, but don’t worry – the film will also be streaming (at a pace that suits you) on Apple TV+.

In comparison to other Martin Scorsese films, Killers of the Flower Moon isn’t actually the longest of the bunch.

The full list looks something like this:

The Irishman (2019) – 3 hours and 29 minutes

Killers of the Flower Moon (2023) – 3 hours and 26 minutes

Silence (2016) – 3 hours and 1 minute

The Wolf of Wall Street (2023) – 3 hours

Casino (1995) – 2 hours and 58 minutes

The Aviator (2004) – 2 hours and 49 minutes

The Last Temptation of Christ (1988) – 2 hours and 44 minutes

The Departed (2006) – 2 hours and 31 minutes

Goodfellas (1990) – 2 hours and 26 minutes

The Age of Innocence (1993) – 2 hours and 19 minutes

Shutter Island (2010) – 2 hours and 18 minutes

Raging Bull (1980) – 2 hours and 9 minutes

Cape Fear (1991) – 2 hours and 8 minutes

Hugo (20011) – 2 hours and 7 minutes

New York Stories (1989) – 2 hours and 4 minutes

Bringing Out The Dead (1999) – 2 hours and 1 minute

The Colour of Money (1986) – 2 hours

The Last Band (1978) – 1 hour and 57 minutes

Taxi Driver (1976) – 1 hour and 54 minutes

Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore (1974) – 1 hour and 52 minutes

The King of Comedy (1982) – 1 hour and 49 minutes

After Hours (1985) – 1 hour and 37 minutes

Who’s That Knocking At My Door (1967) – 1 hour and 30 minutes

Boxcar Bertha (1972) – 1 hour and 28 minutes

Scorsese has publicly defended his runtime for Killers of the Flower Moon, stating in an interview with Deadline, “The risk is there, showing in a theater in the first place. But the risk for this subject matter, and then for running time. It’s a commitment. I know I could sit down and watch a film for three or four hours in a theater, or certainly five or six hours at home. Now, come on.

“I say to the audience out there, if there is an audience for this kind of thing, ‘Make a commitment. Your life might be enriched. This is a different kind of picture; I really think it is. Well, I’ve given it to you, so hey, commit to going to a theater to see this.’

“Spending the evening, or the afternoon with this picture, with this story, with these people, with this world that reflects on the world we are in today, more so than we might realize.”

Article continues after ad

