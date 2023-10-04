As usual, Martin Scorsese has chosen to go big rather than go home – here’s everything you need to know about the Killers of the Flower Moon cast.

Set in 1920s America, the movie looks at the murders of Osage Nation people when it was discovered that their land was on oil reserves – the “black gold” of the time period.

Big names such as Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro are taking leading roles in the film, with names such as Lily Gladstone rocketing to international fame by starring alongside them.

But who’s who in this epic battle of land? Here’s the full rundown on all members of the Killers of the Flower Moon cast.

Contents

Killers of the Flower Moon cast: All actors & characters

Below is a list of all the key figures in the Killers of the Flower Moon cast between the town’s white and Osage Nation population.

At the bottom, you’ll find a list of supporting cast members who play a slightly smaller role in Scorsese’s story – but keep your eye out for them.

Ernest Burkhart: Leonardo DiCaprio

Apple TV+

The core of the Killers of the Flower Moon cast is Ernest Burkhart, who becomes embroiled in his uncle’s web of deceit when he moves into town following the war. He immediately falls for Mollie after driving her around in his car but isn’t above using her money and land for his own gain.

Titanic, The Revenant, and Inception are some of the films Leonardo DiCaprio is best known for. He’s also previously worked with Martin Scorcese on the 2013 film The Wolf of Wall Street.

William D. Hale: Robert De Niro

Apple TV+

William D. Hale is the epicenter of the local town, priding himself on offering friendship, support, and financial compensation to both the white and Osage populations. However, viewers learn that Hale has a string of people doing his dirty work for him behind the scenes.

Robert De Niro’s relationship with Scorsese is an ongoing project, with Taxi Driver, Goodfellas, and The Irishman among his best-known hits.

Mollie Burkhart: Lila Gladstone

Apple TV+

Mollie cares for her sickly mom Lizzie Q while looking out for her other sisters. When she meets Ernest, the course of her life changes for good while suffering from a life-threatening case of diabetes.

Lily Gladstone has previously starred in Certain Women, The Unknown Country, and First Cow.

Byran Burkhart: Scott Shepherd

20th Century Studios

Unlike Ernest, Byran has no hesitation in getting involved in the wrong side of business. Loyally sticking to his uncle Bill’s side, Byran’s job is to keep his little brother in line with the big plan.

Bridge of Spies, Radium Girls, and The Young Pope are other projects that Scott Shepherd is known for.

Tom White: Jesse Plemons

Apple TV+

Arriving on the scene after the deaths of around 30 Osage Nation townspeople, Tom is in charge of the FBI’s investigation. He quickly finds that people aren’t too happy to talk and turns his attention to Ernest and William.

The Power of the Dog, Love & Death, and Friday Night Lights are just some of Jesse Plemons’ previous credits.

Lizzie Q: Tantoo Cardinal

Lizzie Q is Mollie’s mother, who is incredibly sick with diabetes. She lives with Mollie, who looks after her around the clock.

Tantoo Cardinal’s other acting credits include Falls Around Her, Dances with Wolves, and Smoke Signals.

Peter Leaward: John Lithgow

Touchstone

Peter Leaward takes on the Killers of the Flower Moon cast as a whole by acting as a prosecutor against the murders. He ultimately leads the charge against the person the town believes is responsible for the heinous crimes.

John Lithgow is best known for his roles in 3rd Rock from the Sun, Harry and the Hendersons, and Footloose.

W.S. Hamilton: Brendan Fraser

Apple TV+

Fresh from his Academy Award-winning turn in The Whale, Brendan Fraser plays defense attorney W.S. Hamilton, acting on behalf of William D. Hale – and possibly Ernest Burkhart.

Aside from The Whale, Brendan Fraser is best known for his role in The Mummy franchise.

Reta: JaNae Collins

Apple TV+

Reta is the first of Mollie’s sisters in the Killers of the Flower Moon cast. Often quiet, she later marries local townsman Bill Smith.

JaNae Collins has also been seen in Gunfight in La Mesa and Longmire.

Anna: Cara Jade Myers

Anna is another of Mollie’s sisters who has a town-wide reputation for being a bit of a wildcard. She carries a gun in her purse and is also not-so-secretly her mother’s favorite child.

The Jersey Boys movie adaptation and Proximity are some of Cara Jade Myers’ previous acting credits.

Minnie: Jillian Dion

Mollie’s third and final sister is Minnie, who is incredibly sick with diabetes. Hardly able to move, this level of illness is also seen in Lizzie Q and Mollie herself.

Into The West and When Calls The Heart are TV shows Jillian Dion has also appeared in.

Bill Smith: Jason Isbell

Apple TV+

Local townsman Bill Smith is known for being a gossip and sticking his nose into other people’s business. He has an uneasy relationship with William and Ernest, marrying both Minnie and Reta during the course of the film.

Viewers might recognize Jason Isbell from his successful career as a singer-songwriter.

Henry Roan: William Belleau

Henry works for – and is supposedly a close friend of – William D. Hale’s, with the pair living next door to each other. He has a reputation across the town for being melancholic, with multiple townsfolk claiming he tried to take his own life the year before.

William Belleau’s previous credits include Blood Quantum, Diablo, and Ice Road Terror.

Kelsie Morrison: Louis Cancelmi

Kelsie is one of the more suspicious-looking townspeople in the Killers of the Flower Moon cast. He has a Native American wife but appears to be using their marriage for her money.

Louis Cancelmi has also starred in The Irishman and Please Be Normal.

Blackie Thompson: Tommy Schultz

Local criminal Blackie Thompson captures the attention of Ernest, who puts him up to all sorts of petty – and more serious- crimes in order to get what he wants. Killers of the Flower Moon appears to be Schultz’s first major acting credit.

Chief Bonnicastle: Yancey Red Corn

Apple TV+

Chief Bonnicastle is the leader of the Osage Nation population and is quick to voice his concerns that not enough is being done to investigate the local murders.

Yancey Red Corn has also been seen in Reservation Dogs.

John Wren: Tatanka Means

John works with the FBI, managing to get most of the townspeople to talk by posing as a Native American traveler looking to reconnect with his Osage roots.

Tiger Eyes, Once Upon A River, and Saints & Strangers are all some of Tatanka Means’ previous credits.

Everett Waller, Talee Redcorn, Sturgill Simpson, Ty Mitchell, Gary Basaraba, Charlie Musselwhite, Pat Healy, Steve Witting, Steve Routman, and Michael Abbott Jr. all play a selection of minor townspeople or FBI agents.

Killers of the Flower Moon hits cinemas on October 20. Find out more about it here, and you can see more of our upcoming film coverage in the hubs below:

