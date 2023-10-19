Killers of the Flower Moon gets near perfect Rotten Tomatoes score

The Academy Award win of the internet is if a film gets a Rotten Tomatoes score it can boast about. For Killers of the Flower Moon, it can do exactly that.

Directed by The Irishman and Taxi Driver legend Martin Scorsese, the movie explores the murders of Osage Nation people in the 1920s after outsiders discovered that their land had a healthy supply of oil.

Though there has been some valid criticism surrounding how Scorsese has chosen to frame the story, his latest film has already been praised as the historical feat that fans have come to expect from him.

From its stellar cast to its epic runtime, there’s a lot of meat on the Killers of the Flower Moon bones – and so far, viewers are loving it.

Killers of the Flower Moon gets 95% Rotten Tomatoes score

Ahead of its public release on October 20, Killers of the Flower Moon has received a nearly perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes.

In our review, we describe the film as “both a colossal and astonishing feat. Its success is destined to ride on the coattails of Scorsese’s earlier work, heralded as a film to look to for how to handle history with an outside eye.

“If viewers can make their peace with the runtime, the film is a no-holds-barred history lesson that will be etched in their minds for life. Academy Awards, here we come…”

It comes as no surprise that plenty of Rotten Tomatoes users have also heaped on the praise for Killers of the Flower Moon.

Ann Hornaday from The Washington Post writes: “It’s startling, self-conscious and strangely of a piece with the admirable, vexingly uneven movie that has come before: In other words, it’s totally Scorsese.”

Jocelyn Noveck from Associated Press agrees, writing: “Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro both turn in superb work… But Gladstone, in the rare Scorsese film that gives center stage to a female character, is the emotional core here, and it’s her face that stays etched in our memory.”

“Scorsese walks that fine line between telling a very specific story of a couple at the heart of a tragedy and commenting on the larger nature of evil,” says Brian Tallerico for RogerEbert.com, while Hamish Macbain from London Evening Standard adds, “Despite the showy casting of the leading men, it becomes obvious very quickly that the real meat in Killers of The Flower Moon is the women’s stories.”

However, there are still a few rotten tomatoes in the bunch, with Hector A. Gonzalez from The Movie Buff pointing out: “While it does resemble his previous work, the film Killers of the Flower Moon can be compared with the most, for better or worse (yet mainly for the latter), is Heaven’s Gate.”

With audience scores yet to be added to Killers of the Flower Moon’s Rotten Tomatoes rating, it’s still all to play for as Scorsese heads back to the big screen.

Killers of the Flower Moon hits cinemas on October 20. Find out more about it here, and you can see more of our upcoming film coverage below:

