Keanu Reeves lands first major TV role in Martin Scorsese murder mystery

Keanu Reeves has set his first major US TV role with The Devil in the White City, a murder mystery produced by Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio.

With John Wick nearing its end with its fourth and fifth chapters, and the low likelihood of another Matrix movie following Resurrections, Reeves is clearly scoping out the future of his career.

While he’s appeared in TV shows before, such as providing voice work for Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventures in the ’90s and appearing in Swedish Dicks, he’s yet to sink his teeth into a meaty TV role, like Matthew McConaughey with True Detective or Kate Winslet with Mare of Easttown.

That’ll change soon: Reeves is set to star in The Devil in the White City for Hulu.

Keanu Reeves to star in Martin Scorsese’s The Devil in the White City

Reeves will star in the Hulu adaptation of Erik Larson’s novel, as reported by Deadline. No other casting has been announced at the time of writing.

Reeves will also serve as an executive producer, alongside Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio. The latter star bought the rights to the book back in 2010, with Scorsese originally planning to direct it as a film for Paramount Pictures.

Instead, it’s being developed as a big-budget series, so one can expect some other A-listers to join the project down the line. The Devil in the White City is due for release in 2024, with production expected to kick off next year.

The Devil in the White City plot: What’s it about?

The book’s synopsis describes it as a “mesmerizing, murderous tale of the spectacle that transformed America and set it on course for the 20th century.”

It continues: “The Chicago World’s Fair of 1893 was one of the great wonders of the world. This is the extraordinary story of its realization, and of two men whose fates it linked: one was an architect, the other a serial killer.

“The architect was Daniel H. Burnham. He created the ‘White City’, a massive, visionary landscape of white buildings set in an incandescent wonderland of canals and gardens.

“The killer was H. H. Holmes, a handsome doctor with intense blue eyes, who used the attraction of the great fair and his own devilish charms to lure scores, perhaps hundreds, of young women to their deaths.

“And while Burnham overcame politics, infighting, personality clashes, and Chicago’s infamous weather to transform the swamps of Jackson Park into the greatest show on Earth, Holmes built his own edifice. He called it the World’s Fair Hotel. In reality, it was a torture palace, a gas chamber, and a crematorium.”

The Devil in the White City is due for release on Hulu in 2024.