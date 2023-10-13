Loki Season 2 takes subtle shot at Martin Scorsese’s Marvel comments

Fans are already enjoying the first two episodes of Loki Season 2 – and some have spotted a subtle dig potentially aimed at Martin Scorsese’s infamous Marvel comments.

Loki Season 2 has wasted no time laying the foundations for our favorite MCU villain that we actually love. Setting him up for potential future Marvel installments outside of the spin-off series, the second episode introduces an unexpected subplot that ties in with the famed director.

In our review of Episode 2, we said the action “raises the stakes exponentially as some fan-favorite characters endure a tense reunion while the good guys lose their biggest battle yet.”

As the action unfolds in the episode, one character makes a reference that fans think takes a subtle shot at the Killers of the Flower Moon director.

Episode 2 of Loki Season 2 pokes fun at Scorsese Marvel remarks

Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Mobius (Owen Wilson) are busy tracking down Hunter X-5 (Rafael Casal) in Episode 2, whom fans had previously seen trying to find Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino).

However, X-5 is actually hanging out back on Earth as Brad Wolfe – an actor who is currently starring in the Zaniac film series. When Wolfe/X-5 is looking for feedback on the film series, he describes what he does as “cinema” – which could be construed as a direct reference to Martin Scorsese.

Scorsese’s love-hate relationship with the likes of Marvel films can be traced back to 2019. When promoting The Irishman, he described the popular film franchises as “not cinema” during an interview with Empire Magazine, which is a stance he was later questioned on while promoting Killers of the Flower Moon by GQ UK.

“I do think that the manufactured content isn’t really cinema,” Scorsese explained. “No, I don’t want to say it. But what I mean is that, it’s manufactured content. It’s almost like AI making a film. And that doesn’t mean that you don’t have incredible directors and special effects people doing beautiful artwork. But what does it mean? What do these films – what will it give you?

“Aside from a kind of consummation of something and then eliminating it from your mind, your whole body, you know? So what is it giving you?”

Taking to X/Twitter, one viewer wrote: “I like the subtle shot they took at Martin Scorsese in ep 2 of Loki.” Another said: “Loki Season 2 takes a shot at Martin Scorsese ‘cinema’ comments.”

Loki Season 2 Episodes 1-2 are now streaming on Disney+. You can check out our other coverage below: