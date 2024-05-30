The Acolyte star reveals new Star Wars show’s big twist

The Acolyte doesn’t drop on Disney Plus until June 4, but lead star Amandla Stenberg has already confirmed the show’s big twist.

Joining the Star Wars timeline as the earliest live-action project in the franchise, The Acolyte is set to bring something completely new to the galaxy.

Rumors have been floating around that the story involves a set of twins, and now Amandla Stenberg has officially confirmed she plays two characters ahead of the show’s release.

Speaking to The Electric Playground, Stenberg explained, “I play twins in the show. Their names are Osha and Mae and they kind of skew towards different sides of the force. Although that’s kind of up for debate and hopefully there’ll be one, once everybody gets to see the show. Mae is on a path for revenge — she’s on a warpath.

“Something that happened in their childhood separated these twins and now Mae is out for revenge. Osha, who is a mechanic, and who used to be a part of the Jedi Order but left as a padawan, is accused of the revenge that’s taking place and has to defend herself while also discovering that her twin sister is still alive.”

The original rumors suggested that Osha is taken in by the Jedi Order, while Mae is shunned. While Osha has been revealed, Daniel Richtman alleged that the twin rumors also included fellow actor Manny Jacinto, claiming he also plays “one good, one bad” identical role.

However, any details about whether Jacinto’s rumor is true are yet to be confirmed.

As for Osha and Mae, showrunner Leslye Headland may have already laid out clues for the big Acolyte twist hiding in plain sight. Describing Stenberg’s character as “Frozen meets Kill Bill” in the run-up to the show’s release, reports have suggested that this could be a nod to Disney’s Anna and Elsa, two sisters who are on opposite sides of a power struggle.

