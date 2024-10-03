Terrifier 3 director explains how he shot horror sequel’s most shocking kill

Terrifier 3 hits screens next week, and we’ve got the lowdown on how they shot the horror sequel’s most shocking scene.

Terrifier is a horror franchise that’s been defined by its graphic kills, so-much-so that when we ranked the best kills in the Terrifier movies, it was hard to pick a winner.

Terrifier 3 is therefore under pressure to deliver even more gruesome deaths, and having seen the movie at the Fantastic Fest world premiere, we can confirm that the threequel pushes boundaries in terms of taste and decency.

Most disgusting of the bunch is a shower scene, which we described as follows in our Terrifier 3 review: “The murder that’ll have most people talking – and hardcore fans of the franchise loving – takes place in a bathroom where two young lovers are taking a shower.



“Art arrives on the scene, and what follows is the most extreme Terrifier kill yet; a prolonged double murder that features a throwback to the best kill in the first movie, while at the same time topping everything that’s come before. Meaning Psycho be-warned, there’s a new shower scene in town.”

Cineverse Art the Clown in Terrifier 3 action

During a post-screening Q&A at Fantastic Fest, writer-director Damien Leone described pulling the sequence together, explaining: “We shot it for maybe five days. Then I think we went back and shot it for an additional three days. Those effects – you can spend a whole day just cutting an arm off – trying to get it right. That one took a long time.”

Leone also spoke of the pressure involved in trying to up the ante, saying: “Every movie now has to have the one to try and rival the bedroom scene [in Terrifier 2], and the hacksaw scene [in Terrifier 1], so there was a lot of planning going into that.

“Like almost every kill scene, we shoot it, we’re never happy with it, so we have to go back and take another month or two to refine the effects, and then we went back and shot a bunch of inserts.

“Especially when he’s hacking [name redacted to avoid spoilers] through the middle and cutting his ass – we took a lot of time on those effects.”

Terrifier 3 is out on October 11. Before then you can check out star Samantha Scaffidi picking her favorite kill in Terrifier 3, plus news of what the Art the Clown actor is doing next.