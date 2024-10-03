Heretic review: Religious horror movie cleverly weaponises Hugh Grant’s charm

Heretic is a religious drama that tips towards black comedy before launching into full-blown horror, while the film’s secret weapon is Hugh Grant, in his nastiest turn yet.

Over the past decade, Hugh Grant has been quietly and carefully developing his image, edging from charming lead to heinous – but still charming – villain.

Grant made his name as a cad and bounder, but the handsome bastards he played usually had a heart of gold beneath their cocky exteriors, which melted the hearts of moviegoers worldwide.

That’s changed of late, most notably through Paddington 2 and Dungeons & Dragons, where Grant’s posh twits are also malevolent antagonists. And this career switcheroo reaches its zenith in Heretic, a horror movie that weaponises Grant’s affability, in dark and disturbing fashion.

What is Heretic about?

A24

Heretic kicks off with two young Mormons – Sister Barnes (Sophie Thatcher) and Sister East (Chloe Paxton) – sitting on a park bench, discussing the mysteries of condoms. This suggests the girls are curious about the world around them.

But then duty calls, as Barnes and East are on a mission, to convert non-believers who have expressed interest in learning about the Church of Latter Day Saints.

They travel door-to-door while avoiding the judging stares and bullying behavior of those around them. But the sisters have little success until they arrive at the abode of Mr. Reed, who seems genuinely happy to see them.

Reed invites the duo in, allaying their fears by assuring the Sisters that his wife is out back in the kitchen, baking a pie. So the girls willingly enter, little realizing what horror lies beyond that threshold.

Finding horror in religion

What follows is the polar opposite of writers (and here directors) Scott Beck and Bryan Woods’ biggest hit. That film was A Quiet Place, where horror was found in silence. Here in Heretic, the terror emanates from words.

Reed is a combination of blustering and polite at first, offering drinks and snacks, and asking about their day. But then talk turns to belief, doctrine, rhetoric, and the relevance of religion in the current culture.

The girls initially give as good as they get. But Reed quickly makes it awkward, asking questions designed to create misunderstanding. Then he takes the conversation in weird and increasingly uncomfortable directions, especially when broaching the subject of polygamy.

The sisters start questioning who is converting who, and decide to leave. But their host is just getting started, and what follows is a battle of wills where the stakes could not be higher.

Hugh Grant on scene-stealing form

A24

This is an inspired set-up, but one that wouldn’t work if Reed was miscast. Mercifully Hugh Grant is note-perfect in the role, so you believe why the girls would enter his house in spite of something seeming off.

You also understand the reasons that they stay, even after Reed utters chilling offhand remakes like “the walls and ceilings have metal in them.”

He’s initially warm and frequently funny, most notably when discussing iterations in music, or having a pop at the Star Wars franchise. But it’s clear there’s a master manipulator at work.

Then when he turns, it’s exhilarating. Grant so effortlessly slips into his evil persona, but also because Thatcher and Paxton refuse to back down, and are perhaps more brave and resourceful than he expected, setting up a grandstanding finale.

Is Heretic good?

Though while the climax is good, it doesn’t quite live up to those early scenes, which play like a game of chess between innocent protagonists and their devilish antagonist.

The genius of these conversations is that they had me nodding along with pretty much everything Reed says; an uncomfortable position for viewers to be in, considering what comes after.

Beck and Woods manage to navigate complex religious territory without being sacrilegious, presenting both sides of the arguments they tackle, then leaving the audience to decide which way they fall.

But it largely works because of Hugh Grant’s towering performance, through which Mr. Reed manages to be likable, creepy, and terrifying, sometimes in the space of just a few words.

Heretic score: 4/5

Heretic is a compelling horror movie about faith and belief, anchored by Hugh Grant’s finest performance to date.

Heretic premiered at Fantastic Fest. It hits UK screens on November 1, 2024, and US cinemas on November 8. Before then, check out our list of the greatest horror movies of all time.