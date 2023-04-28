MCU actor Jonathan Majors’ alleged victim now under a temporary order of protection

MCU and Creed actor Jonathan Majors’ abuse case has gotten another big update, with one of the alleged victims being granted a temporary order of protection ahead of the court date.

After appearing in Antman and The Wasp: Quantumania as well as Creed III, Jonathan Majors’ star appeared to be on the rise. However, recent claims of abuse and harassment have put this rise to stardom on the backburner.

On March 26, 2023, it was reported that MCU actor Jonathan Majors had been arrested in New York City for allegedly harassing and assaulting a woman after they got into an argument, according to local authorities.

Immediately following the report of his arrest, a representative for Majors said, “He has done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.”

After this initial incident, a defense lawyer for Majors spoke out about the arrest and clarified the events. As first reported by Variety, criminal defense lawyer Priya Chaudhry said that the actor is “completely innocent” and “provably the victim” after being arrested on Saturday in Manhattan.

“We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently.”

However, new details about the case have emerged, with Variety reporting that more alleged abuse victims have come forward.

Jonathan Majors’ alleged abuse victims granted temporary order of protection

In a new update first reported by Variety, Majors’ case has seemingly worsened once again, with one of the alleged abuse victims being granted a temporary order of protection in the lead-up to the court case.

“Today a judge granted a Full Temporary Order of Protection for the victim, per the People’s request and with the consent of defense counsel.

In response to this, Priya Chaudhry, Major’s attorney, issued out their own statement to Variety on the development. ”This is standard in cases such as this, and we consented because Mr. Majors wants nothing to do with the woman who assaulted him.”

Chaudhry continued, “We have been transparent and cooperative with the District Attorney, including giving the District Attorney ample evidence, including witness statements, of Mr. Majors’ innocence. In fact, we recently provided a forensic medical opinion from a Board Certified Emergency Medicine Doctor and Trauma Specialist who has examined the photos and videos of the woman and concludes, without hesitation, that the woman did not have any injuries at the nightclub and the injuries she later sustained did not come from Mr. Majors.”

The attorny then finally added. “In fact, the forensic medical expert’s opinion shows that the woman is lying. It is disturbing that even when presented with this incontrovertible evidence, the District Attorney continues this false case.”

For all the latest TV and movie news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.