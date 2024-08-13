Deadpool & Wolverine is about to break its biggest box office record yet

Deadpool & Wolverine has already shattered box office records, but it’s about to break the most important one: Joker’s.

The arc of Deadpool & Wolverine’s theatrical run is a compelling narrative in and of itself. The movie has shattered box office records left and right and even surpassed The Passion of the Christ to become the biggest R-rated movie of all time in the US.

But it’s not stopping there. As users on Reddit have pointed out, Deadpool & Wolverine is going to surpass Joker’s coveted highest-grossing R-rated film worldwide record imminently.

The two are already outliers on the list, as they’re the only R-rated films to also be in the top 50 highest-grossing films of all-time (2023’s Oppenheimer just misses that list, falling almost $50 million shy of Alice in Wonderland’s $1.02 billion box office.)

But Joker was a surprise R-rated hit, spurned by a grassroots fan movement that saw the movie swell to a box office success no one saw coming. Its $1.07 billion box office drops it comfortably as the 37th highest-grossing film of all time, right behind The Dark Knight Rises.

Joker has comfortably sat at the top since 2019, but Deadpool & Wolverine is almost sure to overtake it. As of this writing, Box Office Mojo reports Deadpool & Wolverine is sitting at $1.03 billion worldwide. And while the film did see some drop off in its second week of release, it should easily surpass Joker if it maintains its current momentum.

Of course, the next question is how long it will hold it. The Joker sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux, is in theaters this October and is already receiving critical praise.

While there is an expectation that the film will pull off the same box office dominance as the original, some have wondered how its jukebox musical approach will affect its performance.

