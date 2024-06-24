New Jessica Alba movie tops Netflix chart despite shocking Rotten Tomatoes score

A new movie starring Jessica Alba has raced to first place on Netflix’s Top 10 chart, despite receiving a shocking Rotten Tomatoes score.

Earlier this month, Hit Man made it to the top of the Netflix chart with a score to match, earning a respective 96% and 91% from critics and audiences.

But it’s since been toppled by Trigger Warning, a new movie with a Rotten Tomatoes rating that’s anything but hot – just 25% on the Tomatometer and 16% from viewers.

You can check out the Netflix Top 10 movies list as it currently stands below:

Trigger Warning Hit Man Home Fifty Shades of Grey The LEGO Batman Movie Tell Them You Love Me The Super Mario Bros. Movie Ultraman: Rising Minions Shrek

Directed by Mouly Surya, Trigger Warning is an action-thriller starring Jessica Alba as a Special Forces operative who’s tasked with taking down a violent gang.

Clearly, it’s proving popular in terms of stats, having raced to first place after landing on the streaming service on June 21.

But the feedback hasn’t exactly been filled with praise. As stated by Paste Magazine, “The veteran-comes-home revenger Trigger Warning is thoroughly idiotic and deathly slow, filled with so much ugly camp that it could stand in as the first Lifetime Original action movie.”

IndieWire added, “At some point along the way, the powers that be appear to have decided that Trigger Warning didn’t have to be good, it just had to be something that people might succumb to on a Friday night when they don’t have the energy to seek out something better.”

As for the audience feedback, one viewer wrote, “I was truly shocked that Alba chose this movie as her comeback vehicle. Pathetic dialogue, poor acting, bad action scenes, boring pace… a total waste of a film’s budget.”

“With a shaky premise to begin with, this movie lived up to every bit of its low ratings,” added another. “Poorly written, poorly acted and all around it’s beyond comically bad. The plot is so flat that it isn’t capable of carrying holes.”

A third added, “I was bored. It was good seeing Jessica Alba, pretty much why I watched, but I didn’t feel invested in the movie. The writing for the first half is not bad, but the storytelling is… Plot was completely predictable. And some of it didn’t make sense.”

Not everyone hated Trigger Warning, however, with one of the more favorable reviews from The Guardian describing it as “a derivative yet watchable attempt to kick off a new franchise.”

Meanwhile, one viewer gave it three stars, writing, “Still an OK watch if you are willing to put your mind in neutral for an hour and a half and take it all with a grain of salt.”

If you want to see for yourself, Trigger Warning is streaming on Netflix now. If you’re looking for fresh content, be sure to check out the new movies to watch this month, as well as the TV shows heading to streaming.