Jason Momoa says his Fast X villain has “daddy issues”

Jason Momoa has given us a flavor of what to expect from his Fast X villain: he’s “very sadistic” and has “daddy issues.”

You’d be forgiven for not remembering most of the villains in the Fast & Furious franchise. In the first film, Vince (Matt Schulze) butts heads with Brian (Paul Walker), and Dom (Vin Diesel) clashes with Johnny Tran (Rick Yune), but they’re mostly side fodder to the flourishing bromance.

Thereafter, we had Carter Verone (Cole Hauser) and Arturo Braga (John Ortiz). Don’t forget, Dwayne Johnson’s Agent Hobbs was first introduced as a baddie of sorts, followed by the Shaw brothers (Luke Evans and Jason Statham), Cipher (Charlize Theron) and Jakob Toretto (John Cena).

Alas, the Fast Saga is coming to an end, with Fast X set to be the first part of an epic finale. Momoa has been enlisted to go up against la familia – and he’s really excited.

Jason Momoa teases his “sadistic” Fast X villain

Momoa will star alongside Diesel, Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Sung Kang in Fast X.

While attending the premiere of See Season 3, Variety spoke to the Aquaman star about “finally” playing the villain and what fans should expect from his character.

“Time of my life. I get to be the bad guy finally. I’ve been the good guy for a while,” he said.

“He’s very sadistic and androgynous and he’s a bit of a peacock… he’s got a lot of issues, this guy. He’s definitely got some daddy issues.”

There aren’t any plot details for Fast X, but Theron will also return as Cipher, so perhaps Momoa’s bad guy is her latest accomplice after Jakob ditched her in Fast & Furious 9.

Fast X is currently due for release on May 19, 2023.