Vin Diesel “blames” Jason Momoa for bad Fast X reviews

Vin Diesel is now blaming Jason Momoa for the bad reviews Fast X received after hitting the box office.

Fast X, the tenth installment in the Fast and Furious franchise, opened to a mixed reaction as fans loved the action-packed thrill ride while critics were tougher on the film.

The Fast and Furious follows the outrageous adventures of Dominic Toretto, a former car thief, and his band of friends and family as they battle drug dealers, other car racers, and the stubborn cap of an ice-cold Corona beer.

Fast X is the first part to a two-part finale for the original franchise, with Fast 11 set to come out in 2025. But, as much as the series boasts about family and being close, it seems like two of the film’s stars are beginning to have a bit of tension between them.

Diesel and Momoa start yet another Fast feud

Even though Fast X made about $340 million at the box office, it received less-than-stellar reviews, with critics calling it “convoluted,” “congested,” and “predictably ridiculous.” However, while critics didn’t like the drawn out plot or flashy set pieces, one thing they did universally praise was Jason Momoa as the film’s campy villain Dante.

But it seems as though not everyone was impressed with Momoa, as Radar Online reported that Vin Diesel, the franchise’s main star and executive producer, isn’t happy with Momoa seemingly gaining the spotlight of the franchise.

A source close to the situation stated, “Vin is embarrassed Jason is being branded the only bright spot in the film and stealing his thunder in the franchise he built himself.”

Universal Pictures

Another insider explained that Diesel is unhappy with Momoa’s “overacting” and “scene-stealing” during Fast X. Momoa, who was paid a whopping $5 million for his role, apparently knows about Diesel’s badmouthing and hasn’t taken too kindly to it.

A source told Radar Online that “Jason knows he’s the flavor of the moment and Vin’s jealous of him,” but Moma doesn’t “appreciate Vin trying to poison the public against him. This has the potential to be Hollywood’s next biggest feud.”

This new Fast and Furious beef is coming on the heels of Diesel’s feud with former-co-star-turned-colleague-once-again Dwayne Johnson. The two famously had a falling out that led to Johnson stepping away from the franchise after The Fate of the Furious. However, just this week, Johnson revealed that he and Diesel squashed their beef last summer and he’ll be returning as Luke Hobbs for Fast 11.

Diesel may just like fighting with his co-stars as this would be the second time the Fast and Furious franchise would see two big names go head to head. However, as Momoa is slated to reprise his role as Dante for the final movie in the original franchise, only time will tell if this star-studded fight goes any further.

Fast X is now playing in theaters and you can check out the rest of our Fast and Furious 10 coverage below:

