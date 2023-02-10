Vin Diesel wants Robert Downey Jr. to play villain in Fast X sequel

Vin Diesel has revealed his dream casting for the final Fast and Furious film, with the star wanting Robert Downey Jr. to play a villain in the Fast X sequel.

The tenth Fast and Furious film – Fast X – is racing into cinemas this summer, meaning the cast is currently doing publicity rounds.

While taking questions about the new movie, they’re also looking ahead to Fast XI, which is set to be the final film in the Fast Saga.

While walking what sounds like a pretty rowdy press line at the Fast X trailer premiere – yes, they had a premiere for the trailer – Vin Diesel was asked who he wants in Fast XI.

Vin Diesel wants Robert Downey Jr. in Fast X sequel

Actors who have played villains in the Fast and Furious movies include Charlize Theron, Idris Elba, John Cena, Djimon Hounsou, Luke Evans, and Jason Statham. Vin Diesel now wants Robert Downey Jr. to join their ranks as a brand-new baddie, with a pretty interesting ideology.

“Without telling you too much about what happens in the future, there’s a character who is the antithesis of Dom who is promoting AI and driverless cars and a philosophy that with that goes your freedom” Diesel explains to Variety at the Fast X event. “There is somebody that believes that’s the future, and that’s at direct odds with the Toretto mentality.”

Then when asked if he’s spoken to Downey Jr. about the role, Diesel starts growling (seriously, see video above). Then claims he can’t answer that question because he has “pride,” and “dignity.”

Michelle Rodriguez wants Matt Damon in final Fast and Furious

Variety then asked Michelle Rodriguez – who plays Letty in the movies – that same question at the Fast X event, which results in both interviewer and interviewee momentarily forgetting Matt Damon’s name.

“Who’s the guy from these amazing Jason Bourne movies? C’mon… Matt Damon!” Rodriguez says. “I f**king want Matt Damon. Matt Damon, would you be in a Fast and Furious movie? C’mon, we got four Oscar winners, man. And you’re an Oscar winner! We got no guy Oscar winners, that’s what it is. We’re missing a guy Oscar winner.”

Louis Leterrier directs the penultimate film in the Fast Saga, while the likes of Jason Momoa and Brie Larson join the cast. Fast X hits screens on May 19, and you can read everything we know about the movie here.