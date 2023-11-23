Jamie Foxx being sued for alleged sexual assault as another accuser speaks up

Jamie Foxx has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a rooftop bar in New York City in 2015, with the alleged victim looking to sue the actor, the venue, and its employees over the incident.

Jamie Foxx, known for his work in the likes of The Amazing Spider-Man franchise, Django Unchained, and more, has been accused of sexual assault. As reported by TMZ, Foxx has been alleged to have assaulted a woman on a rooftop in New York City eight years ago.

According to the lawsuit, the alleged sexual assault took place in August 2015, at Catch NYC & Roof. The plaintiff supposedly arrived at around 11PM and claimed that she noticed Foxx was one table away.

Several hours later, at around 1AM, the alleged victim’s friend asked Foxx for a photo. She claims he responded and said, “Sure, baby anything for you,” noting that the actor appeared to be intoxicated at the time. After taking the photos, Foxx commented, “Wow, you have that supermodel body…You smell so good” and told the plaintiff that she looked like actress Gabrielle Union.

Universal Pictures This is not the first time Jamie Foxx has been accused of sexual assault.

The victim then claimed Foxx pulled her by the arm to the back of the rooftop area, declaring that he then placed box hands on her waist and proceeded to move them under her top and onto her body.

She then described how she attempted to move away from Foxx and that others in the vicinity, including a security guard, saw what happened but allegedly chose to turn a blind eye.

As a result, the plaintiff is suing Foxx, the venue, and its employees for compensatory and punitive damages.

This is not the first time Foxx has been accused of sexual assault. In 2018, a woman came to Nevada police and filed a sexual assault attack against the actor.

However, Foxx’s lawyers spoke out against the accusations at the time, calling them “absurd” and calling out the woman for issuing a “false police report against him.” The charges were later dropped after an investigation by the police.

At the time of writing, Foxx is yet to speak out about the latest allegations. However, we’ll be sure to keep you updated if the actor or a representative does issue a statement.

