MCU Namor actor Tenoch Huerta accused of sexual assault

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actor Tenoch Huerta has been accused of sexual assault and violence by Mexican musician and activist Maria Elena Rios, with the musician also revealing how an anti-racism organization she was previously associated with allegedly chose to “protect” the MCU actor rather than support her.

Back in 2022, the MCU introduced the character of Namor to the live-action world through Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Actor Tenoch Huerta’s portrayal of the ruler of an underwater civilization garnered big praise from critics and fans alike at the time.

However, a new series of comments from Mexican musician and activist Maria Elena Rios accuse Huerta of assault and sexual violence. In the posts, Rios labels Huerta as a “violent and sexual predator” while also detailing why she has waited until now to speak up about her experience.

The comments, which have been translated from Spanish, read as the following. “It is very difficult to talk about the emotional abuse and abuse of power of a sexual predator who is loved in the world for playing a movie character like Tenoch Huerta. Charming in appearance, the great hallmark of a narcissist & a good helping of victimization.”

“And why didn’t you report?’ They say those who live in a macho country, where justice is unattainable where they almost kill you and still they don’t believe you or justice comes. And no, I don’t want to be famous. And no, I don’t want money because I know how to work.”

Black Panther actor Tenoch Huerta accused of sexual assault

Rios then went on to explain how, Poder Prieto, a Mexican anti-racism organization, allegedly failed to support her and instead chose to “protect” the MCU actor despite knowing her experiences with him.

“I made it very clear to them when I left their group that they protect the violent and sexual predator of Tenoch Huerta and that they did not publish anything about me. They still went to look for me at a concert of hypocrites to avoid scandals for their [Marvel] movie.”

This isn’t the only string of controversy to hit a big MCU this year. Dexerto previously reported how Jonathan Majors, who played Antman and The Wasp: Quantumania villain Kang, has been accused of assault by multiple victims.

Since this news was revealed, the MCU has reportedly been cutting Majors out of projects such as the next season of Loki, with recasting rumors also circulating online.

For all the latest Marvel news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto's full coverage here.