A new report states that MCU star Jonathan Majors is alleged to have a pattern of “extreme abuse” in claims dating back nearly 10 years.

Majors has become a household name thanks to his roles in hit movies such as Creed III and his turn as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man 3. But his career has been mired in controversy ever since March 2023 when he was arrested in New York City on suspicion of harassing and assaulting his former partner after they got into an argument.

The actor’s attorneys have denied the allegations, and have since filed a complaint against the accuser, claiming she is the one who attacked him. A judge has scheduled the domestic violence trial in New York to start on August 3.

As the case continues to unfold and make headlines, a new report has emerged in which numerous sources who have known Majors allege that he has a history of “extreme abuse”.

Jonathan Majors alleged to have pattern of “extreme abuse”

Rolling Stone spoke with more than 40 people who have known Majors either from graduate school, his acting career, or romantic relationships, with the outlet stating that many describe him as being “a complicated, unpredictable, and sometimes violent man.”

More than a dozen sources said that the actor allegedly abused two of his girlfriends emotionally, and one of them physically. Nine insiders told the outlet that Majors “strangled” one of his former partners, also accusing him of being kind with her at the start of their relationship before descending into “really extreme abuse, physically and mentally.”

Nine sources also claimed Majors was emotionally abusive towards another woman he was dating, and that she described her relationship with the actor as “emotional torture.” Amid the various accusations, one insider said Majors had to be “in charge of everything from what they ate to who the partner could interact with,” while another claimed: “She said on a few occasions that he wanted her to believe that he was the oxygen in the room [and] that she could not live without him.”

Additional allegations in the report relate to his time at work, claiming he took his method acting style to worrying extremes. Production sources claim his behavior included “pushing” and “yelling”, with one telling Rolling Stone: “It started to become borderline abusive. It seemed like it was some kind of sick pleasure that he took out of – once those girls cried.”

The accusations date back to his time at Yale School of Drama, where his peers state that while he was clearly talented and driven, there was a level of fear derived from his intensity, with a number of sources describing moments in which they rehearsed alongside him.

“His behavior was very problematic for his class,” said one of his schoolmates. “A lot of people felt in physical danger around him and certainly in mentally precarious positions because of him.” The report states that the Yale administration sent a memo to the class reminding them “about rehearsal etiquette and violence.”

Earlier on in the report, the outlet stated that all the sources wished to remain anonymous due to “fear of career repercussions and personal retribution from Majors,” with one saying: “My only response can be that I am silenced by an NDA he had me sign.”

Majors’ attorney, Dustin A. Pusch, shared a statement with Rolling Stone which reads: “Jonathan Majors vehemently denies Rolling Stone’s false allegations that he physically, verbally, or emotionally abused anyone, let alone any of his past romantic partners.

“These allegations are based entirely on hearsay because neither of the romantic partners referenced were willing to engage with Rolling Stone for the article – demonstrating their outright falsity,” adding that the actor “also denies any allegations of abuse, violence, or intimidation during his time at Yale.”

