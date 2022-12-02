Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

Will there be a Troll 2? Troll is the number one movie on Netflix right now, so should fans expect a sequel to the monster-stomping hit?

Troll comes from director Roar Uthaug, the filmmaker behind Alicia Vikander’s Tomb Raider movie and The Wave, a despairingly underseen disaster movie that puts Hollywood blockbusters to shame.

It appears to be a bit of a lightning-in-a-bottle movie. The first trailer amassed nearly 10 million views on YouTube alone, and it’s rocketed straight to number one on the Netflix chart after just one day on the streaming platform.

With the film likely to attract even more viewers this weekend, they may wonder: is there going to be a Troll 2 on Netflix?

Article continues after ad

Is Troll 2 happening?

Right now, Troll 2 has not been confirmed for Netflix – however, the team behind the movie wants to make a sequel.

In an interview with What’s On Netflix, director Roar Uthaug and producer Kristian Strand Sinkerud spoke about their ambitions for another Troll installment, and whether it’ll ever happen.

“Right now we’re focused on one big entertaining movie and let’s see how the response is to that,” Uthaug said.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“As filmmakers, you always have ambitions to make something that can last a little longer than one film. Of course, we have ambitions to make a sequel and perhaps two sequels, but it all depends on how the audience are responding to Troll,” Sinkerud added.

Article continues after ad

Espen Horn, CEO of production company Motion Blur, is also keen to get stuck into a sequel if the first movie is received well. “We can say it like this: this has been a great collaboration with Roar and Netflix and we’d love to do it again,” he said.

What is Troll about?

The official synopsis for Troll reads: “Deep inside the mountain of Dovre, something gigantic awakens after being trapped for a thousand years.

“Destroying everything in its path, the creature is fast approaching the capital of Norway. But how do you stop something you thought only existed in Norwegian folklore?”

The movie has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score at the time of writing, with fans online describing it as Norway’s Godzilla.

Article continues after ad

Troll is available to stream on Netflix now. We’ll update this article upon further news regarding the sequel.