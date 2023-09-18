Band of Brothers, the all-star HBO series, is one of the most popular shows on Netflix right now – but is Paul Rudd part of the cast?

The Emmy-winning mini-series is based on the true story of “Easy” Company, part of a US military paratrooper division, in the European theater of World War II. It follows their heroic efforts across their wartime journey, all the way from training in Georgia to Japan’s capitulation and the end of the conflict.

One of the most attention-grabbing aspects of the show in hindsight is its cast: it boasts an ensemble that’d likely be impossible to gather today, including Damian Lewis, Tom Hardy, Michael Fassbender, James McAvoy, David Schwimmer, and more.

However, viewers have a question about the cast: is Paul Rudd in it? Here’s what we know.

Is Paul Rudd in Band of Brothers?

No, Paul Rudd isn’t in Band of Brothers, nor has he ever had any connection to the series – but there’s a reason people are asking.

Eion Bailey stars as Private First Class David Kenyon Webster, becoming a prominent character in the back half of the series. Throughout his career, but particularly stemming from his role as Jim in From, people have compared him to Paul Rudd.

For example, a couple of years ago, one user tweeted: “Couldn’t remember where I had seen this actor on SVU so I googled ‘actor looks like Paul Rudd’ and turns out it was Eion Bailey who was on Band of Brothers.”

“For a while I thought the guy who played Webster in Band of Brothers was Paul Rudd,” another wrote. “Started watching FROM, and it’s very much my shit. Bonus points for Primark Paul Rudd from Band of Brothers being in it,” a third posted. “Thanks to this thread I have learned that Paul Rudd was NOT actually in Band of Brothers. I’ve been living a lie for so long,” a fourth wrote.

“For some reason I just had a ‘Wait a minute was Paul Rudd in Band of Brothers?’ moment so I looked up the cast. While it wasn’t him there was a dude who looks a lot like him named Eion Bailey. But the surprising names I saw were Tom Hardy, Michael Fassbender, and James McAvoy,” a fifth wrote.

