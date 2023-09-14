Is there another series after Band of Brothers & The Pacific?

With Band of Brothers and The Pacific about to drop on Netflix, viewers may be wondering: is there another series that came after? Here’s what you need to know.

Band of Brothers premiered on HBO in 2001. Developed by Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg, the award-winning series chronicled the campaign of “Easy” Company through the Second World War, all the way from their paratrooper training in the US to Japan’s capitulation and the end of the conflict.

Article continues after ad

It was an immense success, garnering critical acclaim, Emmys, and demand for other wartime stories to be told with the same level of authenticity and respect. This led to the duo re-teaming for The Pacific, focused on the Marines’ efforts in the Pacific theater of WW2, which proved to be an epic successor to the original series.

Article continues after ad

Thanks to a Warner Bros’ new licensing deal, both shows have been able to come to Netflix, where many viewers will discover them for the first time – but is there another series after Band of Brothers and The Pacific?

Article continues after ad

What series comes after Band of Brothers and The Pacific?

There is another series after Band of Brothers and The Pacific: it’s called Masters of the Air, but it’s not been released yet.

The Pacific hit the small screen in 2010, nine years after Band of Brothers. Two years later, reports emerged that Spielberg and Hanks were considering re-teaming for a third series revolving around the aerial battles in the Pacific theater. This was then confirmed in 2013, with the show adapting Donald L. Miller’s Masters of the Air: America’s Bomber Boys Who Fought the Air War Against Nazi Germany.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It will specifically focus on the 100th Bombardment Group of the US Army Air Forces, also known as the “Bloody Hundredth” due to the high number of losses it incurred in 1943.

Unlike the past two shows, Masters of the Air will exclusively stream on Apple TV+ instead of HBO, marking the first big-budget TV production to be green-lit for Apple Studios. As for the specifics of the budget, it’s believed to have cost between $200-250 million.

Article continues after ad

It features another stacked cast, led by the likes of Austin Butler, Barry Keoghan, Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle, and Nate Mann. No Time to Die director Cary Joji Fukunaga has helmed four of the episodes, with Captain Marvel’s Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck and Dee Rees directing the rest.

Article continues after ad

The series was originally set for release in spring 2023, but we’re still waiting on confirmation of a release date.

Band of Brothers and The Pacific will be available to stream on Netflix from September 15. You can check out the rest of our coverage here.