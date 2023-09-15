Band of Brothers cast: All actors & characters

Band of Brothers features one of the most incredible ensembles of early 2000s television – so, following its drop on Netflix, here’s everyone you should know in the cast and the characters they play.

Developed by Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg for HBO, the series follows the traumatic, heroic exploits of “Easy” Company in the European theater of the Second World War, chronicling their training and efforts in Normandy, the Battle of the Bulge, the taking of the Eagle’s Nest, and more.

It’s considered to be one of the greatest shows in TV history, striking an affecting balance between pulse-racing, speaker-rattling action and poignant respect for the soldiers and victims on both sides of the conflict.

There’s also the matter of its cast, with the show boasting a jaw-dropping ensemble of actors who’ve since become massive stars – so, here’s the characters you should know in Band of Brothers.

Band of Brothers cast & characters

Below, we’ve listed all the major players in the cast of Band of Brothers, as well as some minor characters who pop up in the series, on account of them being played by A-listers.

Major Richard “Dick” Winters: Damian Lewis

HBO

Damian Lewis plays Richard Winters, one of the main characters in Band of Brothers. At the beginning of the series, he’s the second lieutenant of Easy Company, but as the story progresses, his promotions distance him from the frontline and direct command of his men. Nevertheless, he feels especially protective of the company, and they all see him as their leader.

Lewis is also known for his performance as Nicholas Brody in Homeland and Bobby Axelrod in Billions.

Captain Lewis Nixon: Ron Livingston

HBO

Ron Livingston plays Lewis Nixon, a close friend and colleague of Dick as they journey through the European theater together. However, while his military career is decorated, he never fires a gun, and he soon relies on alcohol to get him through the trauma and resentment of war.

Livingston is best known for playing Peter Gibbons in Office Space, as well as starring in Swingers, Adaptation, The Conjuring, and The Flash as Barry Allen’s father.

Staff Sergeant Joe Toye: Kirk Acevedo

HBO

Kirk Acevedo plays Joe Toye, a paratrooper in Easy Company who dices with death throughout the mini-series: he manages to survive not one, but two grenade hits, and he loses his leg in the woods of Bascogne.

Acevedo also starred in HBO’s Oz as Miguel Alvarez, as well as appearing in Fringe, The Thin Red Line, and Arrow.

Private First Class David Kenyon Webster: Eion Bailey

HBO

Eion Bailey plays David Webster. He’s evacuated midway through the series after taking a bullet to the leg, and he’s greeted with a cold shoulder from his brothers after not “breaking out” of the hospital to help them in Bascogne. However, the company welcomes him back eventually.

Bailey has also starred in Once Upon a Time, Covert Affairs, Stalker, Fight Club, and From.

Staff Sergeant Denver “Bull” Randleman: Michael Cudlitz

HBO

Michael Cudlitz plays Denver Randleman, better known as “Bull”, described as “one of the best soldiers” Dick ever had in his time in the army. He’s one of the most well-liked and respected members of Easy Company, as well as among its bravest – make sure you check out Episode 4.

Cudlitz is perhaps best known for portraying Abraham in The Walking Dead, as well as John Cooper in Southland.

Colonel Robert Sink: Dale Dye

HBO

Dale Dye plays Robert Sink, the commander of the 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment of the 101st Airborne Division. He doesn’t suffer fools gladly, threatening execution after Easy Company complains about its captain, but he plays an active role in the war and appears frequently in the show.

Dye is not only an actor, but a veteran of the Vietnam war who founded Warriors, Inc., a firm dedicated to consulting on realistic military action in movies and television.

Technician Fourth Grade George Luz: Rick Gomez

HBO

Rick Gomez plays George Luz, an Easy Company paratrooper with a knack for impressions. He also manages to avoid getting hit throughout the war, despite seeing the deaths of many of his friends.

Gomez has also appeared in Last Man Running, Ray, Sin City, Transformers, The Animatrix, and The Adventures of Pete and Pete.

Technical Sergeant Donald Malarkey: Scott Grimes

HBO

Scott Grimes plays Donald Malarkey. While Captain Sobel gives him the nickname “Captain Bullsh*t”, he’s eventually promoted to first sergeant and becomes the most consistent soldier of the entire company, never once taking any leave or rest from an injury.

Grimes has also starred in The Night They Saved Christmas, ER, Party of Five, Critters, and The Orville.

Staff Sergeant William “Wild Bill” Guarnere: Frank John Hughes

HBO

Frank John Hughes plays William Guarnere, also known as “Wild Bill” and “Gonorrhea.” He’s a stout character, initially fuelled by grief after he finds out his brother was killed just before his first jump into Normandy.

Hughes has also starred in The Sopranos as Walden Belfiore and 24 as Tim Woods, and he’s worked as a screenwriter on Boomtown and Justified.

Technician Fourth Grade Frank Perconte: James Madio

HBO

James Madio plays Frank Perconte, one of the first men assigned to Easy Company. He takes part in all of the operations in the show; notably, he takes a bullet through the waist and out of his butt in Bastogne, which he describes as a “beautiful wound.”

Madio has also appeared in The Basketball Diaries, Kick-Ass, Jersey Boys, USA High, and Queens Supreme.

First Lieutenant Lynn “Buck” Compton: Neal McDonough

HBO

Neal McDonough plays Lynn “Buck” Compton, Dick’s fearless assistant platoon leader. However, his confidence is shaken by a serious gunshot wound in Holland and the horrors of Bastogne.

McDonough is known for a wide range of movies and TV shows, including Boomtown, Tin Man, Desperate Housewives, Minority Report, Walking Tall, and portraying Damien Darhk in DC’s Arrowverse.

Captain Herbert Sobel: David Schwimmer

HBO

David Schwimmer plays against type as Herbert Sobel, the first lieutenant of Easy Company who pushes the men to their limit with outrageous punitive measures for the smallest infractions.

Schwimmer’s most iconic role is easily Ross Geller in Friends, but he also voiced Melman the Giraffe in Madagascar and played Robert Kardashian in The People v. O.J. Simpson.

Sergeant Warren “Skip” Muck: Richard Speight Jr.

HBO

Richard Speight Jr. plays Warren Muck, better known as Skip, a mortarman in Easy Company.

Speight is a prolific TV actor, having appeared in one-off roles in ER, Party of Five, JAG, The Agency, and CSI Miami. He took on the main role in Jericho, and he starred in Supernatural as Loki.

Second Lieutenant Carwood Lipton: Donnie Wahlberg

HBO

Donnie Wahlberg plays Carwood Lipton, originally starting off in Easy Company as a sergeant who rises up through the ranks amid dwindling respect for inferior senior officers, credited for his sturdy, compassionate understanding of war.

Wahlberg, the brother of Mark, is also known for roles in Ransom, The Sixth Sense, and playing Detective Eric Matthews in the Saw franchise.

Captain Ronald Speirs: Matthew Settle

HBO

Matthew Settle plays Ronald Speirs, the formidable leader of Dog Company who joins Easy Company during Bastogne. He has his own terrifying mythos, with soldiers spreading tales of him murdering dozens of German POWs.

Settle also played Rufus Humphrey in Gossip Girl, as well as appearing in ER, Into the West, and Ouija.

Technician Fifth Grade Antonio C. Garcia: Douglas Spain

HBO

Douglas Spain plays Antonio C. Garcia, a replacement who joins Bull’s squad in Easy Company.

Spain’s other roles include 1997’s remake of 12 Angry Men, But I’m A Cheerleader, Cherry Falls, Next Exit, and The Mentalist.

First Lieutenant Harry Welsh: Rick Warden

HBO

Rick Warden plays Harry Welsh, a commissioned officer with Easy Company who fights in the Operation Market Garden and the Battle of the Bulge.

Warden has also appeared in BBC’s Dunkirk, Indian Summers, Evol, Bravo Two Zero, and Happy Valley.

Private Albert Blithe: Marc Warren

HBO

Marc Warren plays Albert Blithe, a lost paratrooper who reunites with Easy Company in Episode 3. Throughout the episode, he’s suffering from shell-shock and struggling to overcome the hysteria from his fear.

Warren has also starred in Hustlers, State of Play, Mad Dogs, Wanted, and Green Street.

Technician Fourth Grade Eugene “Doc” Roe: Shane Taylor

HBO

Shane Taylor plays Eugene Roe, aka Doc, a medic in Easy Company who treats the men throughout the series, and he’s the main focus of the sixth episode in Bastogne.

Taylor has also appeared in Comedy Lab, The Day of the Triffids, and Strike Back: Vengeance.

Staff Sergeant John “Johnny” Martin: Dexter Fletcher

HBO

Dexter Fletcher plays John Martin, a well-respected staff sergeant in Easy Company.

While Fletcher’s other roles include appearances in Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels, Kick-Ass, and Hotel Babylon, he has also directed Eddie the Eagle and Rocketman.

First Lieutenant Henry S. Jones: Colin Hanks

HBO

Colin Hanks makes a late debut in the series as Henry S. Jones, a first lieutenant who arrives at Easy following the Battle of the Bulge and wishes to prove his ability by leading the “last patrol.”

Hanks, the son of Tom Hanks, has also starred in Orange County, King Kong, the Jumanji revival, and Fargo.

Technician Fifth Grade Joseph Liebgott: Ross McCall

HBO

Ross McCall plays Joseph Liebgott, an early member of Easy Company who also helps as a translator when dealing with POWs and entering enemy territory.

Following Band of Brothers, McCall went on to star in Green Street and its sequel, Stand Your Ground, as well as appearing in Crash, Autopsy, and White Collar.

Technical Sergeant Burton Christenson: Michael Fassbender

HBO

Michael Fassbender plays Burton Christenson, a machine gunner for Easy Company that serves in the campaign all the way from Normandy to Germany.

Fassbender is a A-list star now, but Band of Brothers was his first-ever role, paving the way for smaller TV appearances in Holby City and Hex before making his movie debut in 300. He’s since starred in Eden Lake, the X-Men franchise as Magneto, and he entered the Alien franchise as David in Prometheus.

Lt. George C. Rice: Jimmy Fallon

HBO

Jimmy Fallon makes a brief appearance in Band of Brothers as George C. Rice, an officer of the 10th Armored Division.

Fallon is best known as a late-night TV host, but his other acting roles include Almost Famous, Taxi, AND Whip It, before a list of cameos as himself in Jurassic World, Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, and more.

Sgt. Myron “Mike” Ranney: Stephen Graham

HBO

Stephen Graham is another of the minor characters in Band of Brothers, playing Myron Ranney, one of the original members of Easy Company.

Graham is one of the most revered actors in the UK, having starred in Snatch, This Is England, The Virtues, Time, Boiling Point, and The Irishman.

Private John Janovec: Tom Hardy

HBO

Tom Hardy made his TV debut in Band of Brothers as John Janovec, a replacement in Easy Company who joins before Operation Market Garden.

This role came on the same year as his first movie: Black Hawk Down, another war classic. He’s since become known for his performances in Bronson, Warrior, Mad Max: Fury Road, Legend, Peaky Blinders, The Dark Knight Rises, and Venom.

Pvt. James W. Miller: James McAvoy

HBO

James McAvoy plays James Miller, a replacement in Bull’s unit in Easy Company who takes part in Operation Market Garden.

McAvoy had only been active for a few years before Band of Brothers, but he’s since racked up roles in The Last King of Scotland, Atonement, Filth, Split, It Chapter Two, and His Dark Materials. Also, he played Charles Xavier in the X-Men movies alongside Fassbender as Magneto.

First Sergeant William S. Evans: Simon Pegg

HBO

Simon Pegg plays one of Band of Brothers’ minor characters, portraying William S. Evans, a non-commissioned officer in Easy Company who aligns himself with Sobel.

Pegg is best known for his performances in the Cornetto Trilogy (Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, and The World’s End) as well as the Mission: Impossible franchise, Star Trek, The Boys, and Spaced.

Private John “Cowboy” Hall: Andrew Scott

HBO

Andrew Scott portrays John Hall (in real life, his name is John Derrick Halls, but it was misspelled in the series), a member of the mortar platoon of the Second Battalion Headquarters Company who meets Dick after landing in Normandy.

Scott is known for his performance as Moriarty in BBC’s Sherlock, as well as Fleabag, Black Mirror, Pride, Spectre, 1917, and All of Us Strangers.

Band of Brothers is streaming on Netflix now, as well as The Pacific. You can check out the rest of our coverage here.