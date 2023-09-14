Acclaimed WWII drama Band of Brothers launches on Netflix this week, but is the star-studded series based on a true story?

Band of Brothers first aired on HBO in 2001, to immediate critical and commercial acclaim. The show topped the ratings, and also won both the Golden Globe, and Emmy, for best mini-series.

Created by powerhouse pair Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks, the show featured recognisable actors like Ron Livingston, Donnie Wahlberg, Dexter Fletcher, and David Schwimmer. But it also helped launch the careers of multiple stars, including Damian Lewis, Colin Hanks, Simon Pegg, and Tom Hardy.

Article continues after ad

So where did inspiration of the show come from?

Article continues after ad

Is Band of Brothers based on a true story?

Yes, Band of Brothers is based on a true story, dramatising the WWII experience of the 2nd Battalion of the 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment of the 101st Airborne Division. Who were also known as Easy Company.

The 10-part series charts their journey from training in the United States through to action in Europe, with the DVD notes describing Easy Company as “parachuting into France early on D-Day morning, fighting in the Battle of the Bulge, and capturing Hitler’s Eagle’s Nest at Berchtesgarten.”

Article continues after ad

Meaning pretty much everyone in that cast is playing a real-life character. Some of whom appear via contemporary talking head interviews.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The show is drawn from conversations with Easy Company survivors, as well as journals and letters written by the soldiers. While Band of Brothers is also an adaptation of Stephen E. Ambrose’s 1992 non-fiction book of the same name.

What is the Band of Brothers book about?

Now featuring a foreward by Tom Hanks to celebrate the book’s 25th anniversary, here’s the official synopsis for the source material:

Article continues after ad

“In Band of Brothers, Stephen E. Ambrose pays tribute to the men of Easy Company, a crack rifle company in the US Army. From their rigorous training in Georgia in 1942 to the dangerous parachute landings on D-Day and their triumphant capture of Hitler’s ‘Eagle’s Nest’ in Berchtesgaden, Ambrose tells the story of this remarkable company. Repeatedly sent on the toughest missions, these brave men fought, went hungry, froze, and died in the service of their country.”

Article continues after ad

The title comes from the St. Crispin’s Day speech in William Shakespeare’s Henry V, with that passage appearing on the book’s first page, and in the series, where it’s said by Carwood Lipton (Donnie Wahlberg).

Article continues after ad

Band of Brothers – and follow-up series The Pacific – both drop on Netflix tomorrow, September 15, 2023. While you can check out our list of the best war movies here.