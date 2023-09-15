Band of Brothers, the award-winning HBO war series, has just dropped on Netflix – but how many seasons of the show are there?

Band of Brothers first premiered in 2001, chronicling the heroic, traumatic efforts of “Easy” Company in the European theater of World War II, all the way from their paratrooper training in the US to Japan’s capitulation at the end of the conflict.

It was the most expensive TV series ever made at the time of its production, averaging around $12.5 million per episode (the UK’s BBC also paid just over $10 million for it, another historic figure). While marketing for the show ceased in the wake of 9/11, it was still a smash hit, sweeping several awards at the Emmys and earning its legacy as one of the best shows ever made.

As part of Warner Bros’ new licensing deal, shows like Ballers and Insecure have come to Netflix in recent months, and now Band of Brothers has joined them – but how many seasons are there?

How many seasons of Band of Brothers are there?

There’s only one season of Band of Brothers – but there is a follow-up series called The Pacific, and it’s also just been added to Netflix.

Band of Brothers was originally conceived as a limited series, based on Stephen E. Ambrose’s book of the same name. However, Steven Spielberg felt compelled to return to the Second World War after the “overwhelming” response to the show.

HBO The Pacific is a spiritual successor to Band of Brothers

“It was inevitable that we would do The Pacific with HBO because there was such an overwhelming response, not only from the general public that got very involved in Band of Brothers, but we got so much positive mail,” he told Collider.

“At the same time, that mail said, ‘I was a veteran of the Solomons.’ ‘I fought on Tarawa.’ ‘I was at Midway.’ We got so many letters of veterans from the Pacific Theater of Operations, asking us if we could acquit their stories the way we acquitted the stories of the European Theater of Operations.”

While not strictly a second season, The Pacific is considered to be a companion to Band of Brothers, and a third series is in development for Apple TV: Masters of the Air, following the “Bloody Hundredth” US Air Force in the Second World War.

Band of Brothers is streaming on Netflix now. You can check out our other coverage here.