The Rock is “unrecognizable” in first look at dramatic role in new A24 movie

For the first time, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is “unrecognizable” in his new role for an upcoming A24 movie, with fans doing a double-take to see if it was really him.

The wrestler-turned-Hollywood actor will play MMA icon Mark Kerr in The Smashing Machine, the new A24 movie from Benny Safdie.

The Rock looks completely different thanks to the use of prosthetics around his nose and eyes to better resemble the two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion.

His transformation has certainly been effective, with one fan even zooming in on the photo to make sure it was the actor.

“That’s @TheRock? You’re kidding, right?” said one fan on X/Twitter. While another commented, “I actually had to zoom in to make sure that was him because wow… literally unrecognizable!”

The reactions were unanimous, with one person adding, “That’s THE ROCK??? Holy sh*t looks unrecognizable.”

The Smashing Machine will be directed by Safdie, with Emily Blunt co-starring as Dawn Staple, Kerr’s wife. It will follow Kerr’s rise to becoming a legend in the combat sport in the 2000s, all while battling drug addiction and marital issues with his wife. Kerr is a recognizable name in the sport, having won over two dozen world titles.

Speaking to Variety about the movie, Johnson explained, “Benny wants to create, and continues to push the envelope when it comes to stories that are raw and real, characters that are authentic and at times uncomfortable and arresting.

“I’m at a point in my career where I want to push myself in ways that I’ve not pushed myself in the past. I’m at a point in my career where I want to make films that matter, that explore a humanity and explore struggle [and] pain.”

The first look at the actor in the role has fans convinced The Smashing Machine will be his chance to show what he’s made of away from franchise hits like Moana, Jumanji, and Fast & Furious.

“The rock finally in a serious dramatic role,” said one fan. “I used to watch Mark Kerr when I was a kid. I used to buy all the PrideFC tapes and watch them til they were worn out. I’m genuinely hyped for this,” exclaimed another about the movie.

The Smashing Machine will be released in 2025, and you can check out other new movies to watch, and new series currently streaming.