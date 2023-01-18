Is Cocaine Bear a true story?

Cocaine Bear caused something of a sensation when the film’s first trailer dropped. But is the high-concept horror based on a true story?

The trailer for Cocaine Bear debuted online last November, and immediately went viral. The tale of a black bear snorting a bunch of cocaine then going on a violent rampage captured the public’s imagination, racking up millions of views in the process.

Elizabeth Banks directs the movie, from a script by Jimmy Warden. The cast features Keri Russell, O’Shea Jackson, Jr., Christian Convery, Alden Ehrenreich, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Brooklynn Prince, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Margo Martindale, and in one of his last film roles, Ray Liotta.

But is this unusual premise anchored in fact?

Is Cocaine Bear based on a true story?

Yes, Cocaine Bear is based on a true story. Here’s how the plot is framed in the official synopsis…

Inspired by the 1985 true story of a drug runner’s plane crash, missing cocaine, and the black bear that ate it, this wild dark comedy finds an oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converging in a Georgia forest where a 500-pound apex predator has ingested a staggering amount of cocaine and gone on a coke-fueled rampage for more blow… and blood.

Though while a bear did get high on cocaine in Georgia in the 1980s, what happened next was decidedly less violent.

“Cocaine and a Dead Bear”

In December 1985, The New York Times reported on the story underneath the headline “Cocaine and a Dead Bear.” Here’s what the newspaper said…

“A 175-pound black bear apparently died of an overdose of cocaine after discovering a batch of the drug, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said today. The cocaine was apparently dropped from a plane piloted by Andrew Thornton, a convicted drug smuggler who died Sept. 11 in Knoxville, Tenn. because he was carrying too heavy a load while parachuting.”

The animal was found dead in mountains just north of the Tennessee border, with the medical examiner finding that the animal had absorbed “three of four grams of cocaine” into its bloodstream, and may have eaten more.

What happened between the bear consuming the drugs and dying isn’t known however, which is where the movie fills in the blanks in bloody fashion.

Cocaine Bear hits screens on February 24, 2023.

