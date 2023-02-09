Cocaine Bear writer says Cocaine Dinosaur more likely than Cocaine Shark

The writer behind high-concept horror-comedy Cocaine Bear has been reacting to talk of a Cocaine Shark movie, and stating he wants to make Cocaine Dinosaur.

Cocaine Bear hits screens later this month. Directed by Elizabeth Banks, from a script by Jimmy Warden, the film’s official synopsis is as follows…

Inspired by the 1985 true story of a drug runner’s plane crash, missing cocaine, and the black bear that are it, this wild dark comedy finds an oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converging in a Georgia forest where a 500-pound apex predator has ingested a staggering amount of cocaine and gone on a coke-fueled rampage for more blow… and blood.

We spoke to Warden just after 3.5 tonnes of cocaine was found in the Pacific Ocean, and asked him if Cocaine Shark could be a thing…

The birth of Cocaine Shark?

In early February, the New Zealand Navy made the country’s biggest drug bust ever, picking up 3.2 tonnes from the Pacific Ocean, worth approximately U.S. $316 million.

As per a BBC report, “Police believed it was destined for Australia, where it would have been enough to serve that market for a year. The packages were strung up with buoys and some labelled with a Batman symbol.”

The news went viral, inspiring Twitter uses to speculate about a potential Cocaine Shark movie…

Isiah Whitlock Jr. – who stars in Cocaine Bear – was even at it, tweeting those magical two words…

Cocaine Bear writer wants to make Cocaine Dinosaur

We therefore asked Jimmy Warden if Cocaine Shark could be a potential sequel to Cocaine Bear.

“I’m not sure because I’m not sure if cocaine dissolves in the water, but why not?” responded Warden. “There could be a cocaine anything movie. We’re gonna do a Cocaine Dinosaur movie!”

This isn’t the first time the writer has heard such a pitch, with Warden explaining: “A lot of people were tagging me in things on social media – and I’m sure that one’s come up, I just haven’t seen it this morning – but different animals doing different drugs and stuff like that.

“I don’t know, I think there’s something special about a bear though, and cocaine specifically, that is just funny. You put those words together and you can’t help but chuckle. And I think that’s where we would stay. Unless we did a series of true incidents on different animals coming into contact with it.”

Cocaine Bear hits screens on February 24, while we’ll bring you news of this potential shared animal universe if and when it breaks. Until then, here’s the true story on which Cocaine Bear is based.