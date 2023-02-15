You can play a Cocaine Bear video game online right now

As if Cocaine Bear wasn’t already the most anticipated big-screen event of the year, an 8-bit free-to-play video game based on the new movie has just dropped.

Cocaine Bear must have one of the strongest elevator pitches in recent memory: a black bear finds a large stash of cocaine, eats the whole lot, and goes on a powder-fuelled, bloodthirsty rampage.

It belongs in a specific category of movie, filled with the likes of Snakes on a Plane, Plane, and Piranha 3D: everything we need to know is right there in the title, and they appeal to us on a primal, hooting-and-hollering level.

Article continues after ad

Ahead of its release in cinemas later this month, you can become the Cocaine Bear in a new online video game. Go on, give it a crack.

Cocaine Bear video game drops online for free

Cocaine Bear: the Rise of Pablo Escobear (amazing) puts you in control of the snow-nosed animal as he chases down ambulances and munches anyone he gets his paws on.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

You need to keep yourself topped up with cocaine, so make sure you lick up as much as you can and keep an eye on the drug dealers – they steal the bags that give you super speed.

It’s sort of like Pac-Man, just with a tad more violence. Also, nobody can kill you – the only way you die is if you don’t have enough cocaine. It was shared by the movie’s Twitter account, and players have been asked to share their highest scores.

Article continues after ad

The official synopsis for the film reads: “Inspired by the 1985 true story of a drug runner’s plane crash, missing cocaine, and the black bear that ate it, this wild dark comedy finds an oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists, and teens converging in a Georgia forest where a 500- pound apex predator has ingested a staggering amount of cocaine and gone on a coke-fueled rampage for more blow … and blood.”

You can find out more about the story that inspired Cocaine Bear here.