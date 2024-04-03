What time is Invincible Season 2 Episode 8 out?

Invincible Season 2 Episode 8, the second season’s dreaded finale, is about to drop — here’s what time it’ll be available to stream on Prime Video.

Last week’s penultimate episode was an emotional rollercoaster. Just as Mark got some time off to relax with Amber, a blunt reminder arrived in the form of Anissa, a Viltrumite agent sent to check in on his progress with preparing Earth for the empire.

After taking down a kaiju ‘together’, Mark got another beating — and to pour salt on the wound, he broke up with Amber that same night. As he sat outside, alone and upset, he got a call from his mother — but it was Angstrom Levy on the phone, waiting for him to come home.

One thing is certain: Episode 8 is going to be “brutal”, so here’s when you can dive into Invincible Season 2’s finale.

Invincible Season 2 Episode 8 release time

Invincible Season 2 Episode 8 will be released at 12am PT on Thursday, April 4.

We’ve outlined exactly when episodes are released on Prime Video below in accordance with your time zone, wherever you are in the world:

12am PT

3am ET

5am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

1:30pm India Standard Time

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

Before the finale airs, check out all of our Invincible Season 2 recaps below:

