When will Inside Out 2 be on Disney Plus?

Pixar is back with a banger, as Joy, Sadness, Fear, Envy, and Anger take us on a very literal emotional ride once more. But, if you’d rather watch it at home, here’s when we think you’ll find Inside Out 2 on Disney Plus.

The first movie was a critical success back in 2015 and, judging by our Inside Out 2 review, Pixar has captured that magic once again.

As one of the finest studios in the animated movie game, we shouldn’t really be surprised. But, both Pixar and Disney itself have suffered box office bombs in recent years.

It’s one to watch, for sure. But, if you’re more of a homebird when it comes to watching new movies, let’s dig into when Inside Out 2 will be among the list of upcoming Disney Plus releases.

When is Inside Out 2 on Disney plus?

There is no exact date for Inside Out 2’s arrival on Disney+, but we know it’ll get at least 100 days in theaters before there’s any contemplation of a streaming drop.

Inside Out 2 has a theatrical exclusive release, which means Disney will give it a fair chance to find an audience in cinemas.

With this in mind, we shouldn’t expect the movie on Disney+ until September 2024 at the earliest.

In an interview with Time, Pixar chief Pete Docter discussed this plan, saying: “That’s how long we had for Elemental… that didn’t open the way we thought it should. But as time went on, it just had legs.

“I don’t know if the marketing was wrong, the space was too crowded, or people thought it didn’t look interesting. But word of mouth made people go check it out. I think that would not have happened if we came out three weeks later on Disney Plus.”

Pixar strategy is changing

Pixar movies are getting a fair crack of the whip when it comes to theatrical releases again after many of their films were straight-to-streaming during and immediately after the global shutdown.

Films like Soul, Turning Red, Lightyear, and Luca were all dropped on Disney+ rather than getting a run in the cinemas. But, this pipeline to the streaming service “shot [Pixar] in the leg a little bit,” according to Docter.

He told Entertainment Weekly, “We’ve definitely thought [the global shutdown] inadvertently taught people to wait a few months, and it’ll be on streaming… we are trying to tease that apart.

“I think [Inside Out 2] is not coming out on streaming until like a hundred days later, so hopefully people are like, ‘I got to check it out. I got to go to the movies.'”

So, it just depends how patient you can be, really. If you need Inside Out 2 in your life right now, get to the theater. If not, make sure your Disney+ subscription is in order and play the waiting game.

