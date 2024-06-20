Disney fans left “broken” by secret message in Inside Out 2 credits

If you missed the end credits of Inside Out 2, go back and watch them again, as fans have been left “broken” by a secret message you need to see.

The best movies love teasing their audience with the chance of an epic post-credits scene, and thanks to the MCU, Disney has recently been no exception.

Now, Pixar is picking up the baton to do the same with Inside Out 2, which not only features two bookend post-credits scenes but also a hidden message that only a few fans have spotted.

Taking to Facebook, fans have expressed being left “broken” by the the animated movie‘s emotional message to its tween audience, reading, “This film is dedicated to our kids. We love you just the way you are.”

Facebook/JustDisney

“We missed this. Probably for the best as it would have broken us on the day,” one comment read, while a second agreed, “I spotted this. Just the cherry on the top of the most wonderful film.”

A third weighed in, “Thank you for making me cry in public,” with a fourth stating, “The end credits are always so cute.”

Even though the message itself is hidden in Inside Out 2, there might be another layer of meaning on top of that. Eagle-eyed fans will notice that the 2015 original had a similar message in its end credits, reading, “This film is dedicated to our kids. Please don’t grow up. Ever.”

While many missed the end credits message this time round, they might have also missed the post-credits scene that comes after.

Before the credits begin to roll, we see Mom and Dad’s anxious emotions reacting to Riley’s return from ice hockey camp, where she gives little information away about what happened. Once the credits have wrapped up, we see Joy head back to the vault to find out what Riley’s deep dark secret is.

The answer? When she was younger, Riley burned a hole in the carpet and didn’t want her parents finding out.

In our four-star Inside Out 2 review, we said: “Proving that Disney is back on form, it’s undeniably the most successful sequel — and maybe movie outright — that the studio has had in years. Trust me… you’ve never wanted to have Anxiety more.”

Inside Out 2 is in cinemas now. You can also find other new movies coming to cinemas next month, as well as new movies on streaming.