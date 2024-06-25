How to get viral ‘Your Inside Out 2 Emotion’ filter on TikTok

The ‘Your Inside Out 2 Emotion’ filter is going viral on TikTok, as it tells you which character you are from Disney Pixar’s beloved movie.

Following the release of the Disney Pixar sequel Inside Out 2, which has become the highest-grossing film of 2024, thousands of people have been raving about the viral Inside 2 Emotion TikTok filter.

This filter randomly assigns one of the characters from the film, each representing different emotions such as Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, Disgust, Envy, Anxiety, Ennui, Embarrassment, and Nostalgia. It taps into the emotional themes of the movie, allowing users to explore their own feelings in a fun manner.

So far, the viral effect has been used in over 393,000 videos, as TikTok users are sharing which Inside Out 2 character they are, while reacting to their emotional reveal.

How to use the Inside Out 2 Emotion filter on TikTok

If you want to join in on the fun and discover your Inside Out 2 emotion, here are the steps to access and use this viral TikTok filter:

Open TikTok. Click on the plus button to open the camera. Tap on ‘Effects’ in the bottom left corner. Click on the magnifying glass, and search ‘Your Inside Out 2 Emotion.’ Select the filter of the same name by tapping it. With the effect applied, you’ll see the movie poster animation appear above your head. Tap on the screen to activate the filter, which will randomly select and show you one of the ten emotions or characters.

You can also apply the filter through another video. To do this, just search ‘Your Inside Our 2 Emotion filter’ by clicking the magnifying glass on your For You Page, and select a video using the effect.

If you want to try out more of TikTok’s most popular filters, you can check out our filter guides including how to get the Piercings effect and how to get the viral ‘Bridgerton scandal’ filter on TikTok.