Indiana Jones fans teary over Harrison Ford & Ke Huy Quan reunion

Holy smoke! Ke Huy Quan surprised Harrison Ford on the red carpet for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, and fans are emotional.

Ford and Quan starred together in 1984’s Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, with the latter actor playing Short Round, Indy’s loveable sidekick as they faced off against a terrifying cult in India.

He didn’t return for The Last Crusade or Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, nor is there any indication he’ll make an appearance in the upcoming fifth movie. However, the pair have reconnected over the past year amid Quan’s award-winning comeback, even embracing Ford on the Oscars stage when Everything Everywhere All at Once won Best Picture.

Now, Indiana Jones fans have a new clip to get teary over: Quan attended the premiere and surprised Ford on the red carpet, and it’s incredibly wholesome.

Ke Huy Quan surprises Harrison Ford on Indiana Jones 5 red carpet

The movie’s official Twitter account shared a video of Quan jumping behind Ford and sneaking up on him as he was doing an interview. Now, Ford’s steely demeanor is widely known, but as soon as he sees Quan’s face, he looks absolutely overjoyed and gives him a hug. “You’re all grown up,” he tells him.

The video and other photos of them together have racked up millions of views on social media. “I really f*cking love that nothing on earth gets any reaction out of Harrison Ford except Ke Huy Quan,” one wrote.

“I really believe that Ke Huy Quan is the only person that makes Harrison Ford legitimately and undeniably happy,” another wrote. “The grumpiest man in Hollywood turns all smushy the moment Ke Huy Quan shows up. The science works,” a third tweeted.

“Whenever Ke Huy Quan and Harrison Ford see each other, it’s so joyful and wholesome. Love to see them!” a fourth wrote. “This is emotional,” another tweeted.

Indiana Jones 5 hits cinemas on June 30, 2023. Check out our review here, find out more about the movie here, and our other Indy coverage here.