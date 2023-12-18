Hugh Grant jokes about ‘severe’ punishments if his kids don’t like Wonka

Hugh Grant, one of the stars of the new film Wonka, recently joked about how he will punish his kids if they don’t like the movie.

Fans really seem to be enjoying the new musical winter film Wonka, which recently hit theaters to mostly positive reviews.

Starring Timothée Chalamet, the movie tells the origin story of the chocolate maker Willy Wonka before he opened his famous factory seen in the original movie Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Article continues after ad

While most audiences have been loving the film, the children of co-star Hugh Grant haven’t seen it yet and he has joked about how he will punish them if they don’t like his new film.

Article continues after ad

Grant has specific plans if his kids don’t praise Wonka

Hugh Grant took to USA Today to talk about his Wonka role as an Oompa Loompa and how his kids reacted to seeing him on the big screen once again.

According to Grant, his kids will be seeing the film next week and he joked about how he will handle them if they don’t have positive reactions to it.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“If they don’t like it and tell me how marvelous I am, I won’t feed them. They know the rules,” Grant told the outlet.

The joke was the outcome of USA Today bringing up the fact that Grant has been open about how much his kids absolutely hated his performance in Paddington 2.

Article continues after ad

“They were very upset by it. Traumatized, really,” Grant explained, “They just kept turning to me and saying, ‘Why are you in it so much?’ I think they were embarrassed.”

Article continues after ad

And it seems like Grant’s kids have taken after their father as he told the outlet that he hates “a lot” of his film work, but loved working on Wonka because “I love working with [director Paul King] and his co-screenwriter, Simon Farnaby, who’s also in the movie and is a very funny actor. We like kicking the comedy football around, as they say.”

Wonka is playing in theaters now. You can check out our other coverage below:

Article continues after ad