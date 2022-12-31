How to watch The Way of the Househusband Season 2 – what time is it on Netflix?

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

The Way of the Househusband Season 2, the next chapter of the manga anime adaptation, is about to drop on Netflix – here’s everything you need to know about how to watch it and what time it’ll be available to stream.

The Way of the Househusband began life as a Japanese manga written by Kousuke Oono, following a former member of the Yakuza who retires from his life of crime to be a househusband and support his wife Miku.

It was adapted into an anime for Netflix in 2021, releasing in two batches across April and October. The show was received well by critics, and the streaming platform greenlit another season.

Article continues after ad

With The Way of the Househusband Season 2 soon to release on Netflix, here’s your guide to what time it’ll arrive, depending on where you are in the world.

When and where can you watch The Way of the Househusband Season 2?

The Way of the Househusband Season 2 will premiere on Netflix on January 1, 2023 – New Year’s Day.

It’s believed the first five episodes will launch on the streaming platform on the day of release, so don’t worry about having to remember to tune in weekly – however, it’s still to be confirmed whether there’ll be a Part 2.

In terms of what time The Way of the Househusband Season 2 will be available to watch on Netflix, it depends on your location – so, here’s a rundown of times for each time zone so you know when you can dive in:

Article continues after ad

12am PDT

3am EDT

5am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

1:30pm India Standard Time

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The synopsis for the anime reads: “Immortal Tatsu, the legendary yakuza who single-handedly defeated a rival gang with a lead pipe, is a name known to strike fear in both hardened police officers and vicious criminals.”

“Soon after his sudden disappearance, he resurfaces with a slight change in profession. Now equipped with an apron, Tatsu has given up violence and is trying to make an honest living as a house husband. While adapting to mundane household tasks, Tatsu finds that being a house husband has its own challenges, from the battlefield known as supermarket sales to failures in the kitchen.”

Article continues after ad

“Despite living peacefully, misunderstandings seem to follow him left and right. Gokushufudou follows the daily life of the comically serious ex-yakuza as he leaves behind his dangerous previous life to become a stay-at-home husband.”

The Way of the Househusband Season 2 arrives on Netflix on January 1, 2023.