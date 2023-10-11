How to watch The Exorcist: Believer – is it streaming?

Is The Exorcist: Believer on streaming? The horror sequel has dropped in theaters, so here’s everything you need to know about how to watch it and when it’s available to stream.

The Exorcist: Believer, the horror movie set to be a sequel to the 1973 classic, has certainly made an impact at the cinemas, though maybe not for the right reasons.

The synopsis reads “When his daughter, Angela, and her friend Katherine, show signs of demonic possession, it unleashes a chain of events that forces single father Victor Fielding to confront the nadir of evil. Terrified and desperate, he seeks out Chris MacNeil, the only person alive who’s witnessed anything like it before.”

Not everyone may be able to catch the movie in cinemas, however. So, where can you stream The Exorcist: Believer, and when will it be available to watch at home?

When and where can you watch The Exorcist: Believer?

The Exorcist: Believer is not yet available to stream or view digitally, as it is currently playing exclusively in cinemas. However, the movie will be released digitally on October 24.

It is currently unclear where exactly the movie will be released digitally, but we can imagine it will be available to rent or purchase form outlets such as Amazon Prime Video.

As for where you may be able to stream the spooky flick in the future, since The Exorcist: Believer is a Universal Pictures production, it will likely appear on NBC’s streaming platform Peacock, though it is typical for movies to jump platforms after a period of time.

The film currently sits at 23% on Rotten Tomatoes, but if you want to get an impression of your own, then check out the trailer below:

